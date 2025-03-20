$70 million worth Jimmy Fallon gives a special shoutout to Rick Pitino's St. John's ahead of March Madness

St. John's coach Rick Pitino led the Red Storm to the Big East Tournament championship for the first time in 25 years last week.

In a clip posted on "The Tonight's Show" X page on Wednesday, $70 million worth host Jimmy Fallon (as per Celebrity Net Worth) gave a heartfelt shoutout to the Red Storm and their coach who appeared with his team on his show a few weeks ago.

"I wanna give a quick shoutout to coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm men's basketball team," Fallon said. "We had them on the show a few weeks ago, the whole team, they were here. So much fun. They're having a great season. We wanted to do something cool so we wrote a sea shanty, like those ones you see on TikTok. And just to hype people up for the games and fans and so they sang with us.

"Anyway, a few days after that, St. John's, they played and it was a real buzzer-beater. And I thought, 'Oh no. We're gonna be the jinx.' But we weren't, 'cause they won. And then they won again. St. John's won the Big East championship, their first in 25 years.

"That's how you do it. But they're not done. Tomorrow night, they're kicking off their NCAA Tournament against Omaha so, I just wanna wish those guys good luck. We love you St. John's. Cut the nets and go, come on!"

Rick Pitino relishing the last dance

Rick Pitino has had an eventful career in college basketball and the NBA. He led the Kentucky Wildcats to the national championship in 1996 and the Louisville to a now-vacated national championship in 2013. He is also the first coach to lead three different programs to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament (Kentucky, Providence and Louisville).

During his pregame news conference before the No. 2-seeded Red Storm faces the No. 15-seeded Omaha Mavericks in the first round, the St. John's coach relished the chance to lead another team into March Madness.

"I don't know if God will bless me with two, three, four more years, but if he does, it's going to stop," Pitino said. "So why not have a blast? Why not get the most out of it? Laugh, have fun, get great experiences."

Pitino will seek history by becoming the first coach to lead four different teams to the Final Four of the prestigious tournament as he guides his St. John's Red Storm team this year.

