71-year-old Geno Auriemma reveals how UConn players inspire him to continue coaching despite his age

Geno Auriemma has done it – at 71 years old, he's a 12-time national championship-winning coach. His UConn Huskies defeated the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to secure their 12th title and first since 2016.
Auriemma has the most national titles in Division I basketball history in both men's and women's programs. Despite being in his 40th season, he shows no signs of slowing down. At UConn's championship rally on Monday, Auriemma reflected on why he is still coaching despite his age.
"People ask me, 'Why do you keep coaching?' I keep coaching because I want them to feel, right now, what they feel, because every one of them did that," Auriemma said, pointing to the national championship banners at Gampel Pavilion.
Since taking over UConn in 1985, Auriemma has established himself as a coaching legend. Along with the 12 national championship titles, he has led the Huskies to 24 Final Fours and has won 1,250 games.
His success has led to inductions into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. With Sunday's win, Auriemma became the oldest DI basketball coach, men's or women's, to win a national title.
Geno Auriemma's UConn team's 2025 March Madness run
Despite having the highest NET ranking in the nation, UConn entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed. The Huskies would have to defeat three one seeds on their March Madness run. Auriemma didn't let this stop him from bringing home his first national title since 2016.
UConn hadn't won a championship in nearly a decade, and 2025 brought star guard Paige Bueckers' last opportunity to win a title. It seemed that the fate of Auriemma's squad was written in the stars.
The Huskies breezed through the first three rounds of the tournament with Auriemma guiding them.
In a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 3 seed Oklahoma, Bueckers helped lead UConn to an 82-59 win with a career-high 40 points.
UConn faced its first top-seeded opponent in the Elite Eight, where the team competed against USC. Even without star guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans put up a strong fight. This would be the closest contest of the tournament for the Huskies, but they still won by 14 points.
Auriemma's squad faced top-ranked teams in the Final Four and national championship game as well, matching up against UCLA and South Carolina. UConn dominated, allowing Auriemma to secure a 12th national title.
