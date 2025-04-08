71-year-old Geno Auriemma reveals how UConn players inspire him to continue coaching despite his age

Geno Auriemma has done it – at 71 years old, he's a 12-time national championship-winning coach. His UConn Huskies defeated the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 on Sunday to secure their 12th title and first since 2016.

Ad

Auriemma has the most national titles in Division I basketball history in both men's and women's programs. Despite being in his 40th season, he shows no signs of slowing down. At UConn's championship rally on Monday, Auriemma reflected on why he is still coaching despite his age.

"People ask me, 'Why do you keep coaching?' I keep coaching because I want them to feel, right now, what they feel, because every one of them did that," Auriemma said, pointing to the national championship banners at Gampel Pavilion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since taking over UConn in 1985, Auriemma has established himself as a coaching legend. Along with the 12 national championship titles, he has led the Huskies to 24 Final Fours and has won 1,250 games.

His success has led to inductions into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. With Sunday's win, Auriemma became the oldest DI basketball coach, men's or women's, to win a national title.

Ad

Geno Auriemma's UConn team's 2025 March Madness run

Despite having the highest NET ranking in the nation, UConn entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed. The Huskies would have to defeat three one seeds on their March Madness run. Auriemma didn't let this stop him from bringing home his first national title since 2016.

UConn hadn't won a championship in nearly a decade, and 2025 brought star guard Paige Bueckers' last opportunity to win a title. It seemed that the fate of Auriemma's squad was written in the stars.

Ad

Final Four: national championship game - Source: Imagn

The Huskies breezed through the first three rounds of the tournament with Auriemma guiding them.

Ad

In a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 3 seed Oklahoma, Bueckers helped lead UConn to an 82-59 win with a career-high 40 points.

UConn faced its first top-seeded opponent in the Elite Eight, where the team competed against USC. Even without star guard JuJu Watkins, the Trojans put up a strong fight. This would be the closest contest of the tournament for the Huskies, but they still won by 14 points.

Final Four: national championship game - Source: Imagn

Auriemma's squad faced top-ranked teams in the Final Four and national championship game as well, matching up against UCLA and South Carolina. UConn dominated, allowing Auriemma to secure a 12th national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here