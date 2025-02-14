$739,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins and Co. make USC history since Cheryl Miller’s NCAA title after beating 1st ranked UCLA

$739,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins and her teammates made history for the USC Trojans women's basketball team by defeating the top-ranked UCLA Bruins team.

The Trojans achieved a huge milestone, securing their first victory over their arch-rivals, the Bruins, since the legendary Cheryl Miller led USC to an NCAA title in 1983, ending a decades-long drought.

The remarkable victory was shared by @b1gwbb on their official Instagram page with the caption:

"JuJu Watkins and @uscwbb get their first win over a No. 1 opponent since Cheryl Miller and squad did it in the 1983 National Championship 👏"

In a nod to history, Watkins recreated Cheryl Miller's iconic celebration, triumphantly raising both hands in the air.

In Friday's game, Watkins emerged as the top performer, scoring 38 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and making five assists. The guard scored more points than any other player, helping her team break a long-standing record.

This season, the guard has boasted impressive averages of 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while maintaining a shooting efficiency of 43.2% from the field.

Kiki Iriafen also played a vital supporting role, contributing 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, finishing as the game's second-leading scorer behind JuJu Watkins' standout performance.

JuJu helps Trojans break losing streak against Bruins

JuJu Watkins' outstanding performance against the UCLA Bruins saw the USC Trojans shatter a decades-long drought with a monumental 71-60 victory on Friday.

The highly contested matchup at the Galen Center saw a thrilling rollercoaster of momentum shifts. The Trojans dominated the first quarter 24-15, but the Bruins fought back to claim the second and third quarters 20-14 and 17-9, respectively.

However, the Trojans staged a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring their opponents 24-8 to secure a hard-fought victory and extend their winning streak to three games.

The win enabled the Trojans to maintain their top position in the Big Ten Conference standings, boasting an impressive overall record of 22-2 for the season.

The Trojans will now focus on their next game against the Washington Huskies at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion, aiming to extend their winning streak on Monday.

