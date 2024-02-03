Kentucky guard, Robert Dillingham, who is having a sensational breakout season, has been out with a stomach bug and has missed the Wildcats' last two games.

The $765,000 NIL-valued guard recently reposted a clip on his Instagram stories comparing himself to controversial rap star, the $400 million worth Kanye West.

The comparisons don't end there. In 2022, Dillingham was a member of West's Donda Academy but he declared his intention to leave after several issues gripped founder, Kanye West with the school coming under increased scrutiny.

John Calipari's unique relationship with Robert Dillingham

Coach John Calipari is one of the most accomplished college basketball coaches and as a result, he has worked with some of the biggest talents that go on to make it in the NBA.

This time around, he has one of the best recruiting classes in the country, but the team is young, and Calipari has a unique relationship with maverick Wildcats guard Robert Dillingham.

He is one of the most talented players in his class and has shown flashes of brilliance on the court, but on the flip side, he has also shown flashes of immaturity during key moments.

After an 87-83 win against North Carolina in December, Calipari detailed how he deals with Robert Dillingham in his postgame news conference.

"You're coaching a kid that can create space and get a basket when he wants to," Calipari said. "Do you clip his wings? You can't. You've got to let him go. But I give him two a half. The third one, you're coming out. You're not going nuts. This isn't the and-one tape."

After a game against Missouri where Dillingham picked up a needless fourth foul, Calipari went ballistic at the guard on the touchline. He explained why in his postgame news conference:

“Your body language screams,” Calipari said. “Just come out. … But when you’re the young team that we are, body language is that next thing. It was OK in AAU games to act like, ‘Why’d you take me out?’ You can’t do that now.

"And as you move in this sport, your body language screams. You can’t do it. And that’s why I grabbed him and why I talked to him after. But he knows I love him. I love coaching him. And I gotta take some of the stuff that he does and just. ... He’s as good as they get to go get baskets and get fouled."

If John Calipari can mold Robert Dillingham into one of the best players in college basketball, the growing pains will have been worth it.