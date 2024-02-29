$783,000 NIL-valued Dalton Knecht’s prowess concerns Auburn HC Bruce Pearl ahead of Tennessee game: “Just don’t want him to go off”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes containing standout guard Dalton Knecht is key when the No. 11 Tigers hit the road to take on No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of the top-15 SEC showdown, the former Tennessee coach focused on Knecht's talents that make him so tough to defend. The guard's scoring ability and shooting range have powered Tennessee's push for the conference title.

"He's gonna get his, you just don't want him to go off," Pearl said. "He can do it all at both ends of the floor. He presents a real matchup problem because he's one of the biggest guards our guards will face and he's one of the most skilled forwards our forwards will face."

Expand Tweet

Knecht has been on a tear for the Volunteers this season. The guard is averaging a stellar 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 40% from beyond the arc on 5.5 attempts per game. He has showcased a versatile offensive game, with a lethal mid-range jumper and the ability to finish strong at the rim against contact.

Knecht's superb play has been a driving force behind Tennessee's success this year. The Volunteers sit at 21-6 overall and lead the SEC with an 11-3 record.

If the $783,000 On3 NIL-valued star continues his high-level performance down the stretch, Tennessee will remain among the top contenders in the league and could make some noise in the NCAA tournament.

Dalton Knecht named to Oscar Robertson Award watch list

Dalton Knecht continues to make noise as he was recently named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list. The prestigious award is given annually to the nation's best collegiate basketball player.

Knecht finds himself among elite company as one of just 40 players across the country on the watch list. He is one of only four SEC players to earn the recognition, along with Auburn's Johni Broome, Kentucky's Antonio Reeves and Alabama's Mark Sears

A native of Thornton, Colorado, Knecht joined the Volunteers this season after transferring from Northern Colorado. With the Bears, he was a two-time Big Sky scoring champion.

Dalton Knecht has carried his scoring prowess to Tennessee, which has led to more recognition - he's also on the Wooden Award Late Season top 20 watch list and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.