"$80 for sweats is criminal” - College hoops world subtly roasts Robert Dillingham as Kentucky star drops latest merchandise

Robert Dillingham released his first merch drop for his brand, WitDaShifts Dept. earlier this week. The Kentucky star's big break was announced just a few days before the Wildcats kicked off their SEC Tournament.

College hoops fans were quick to react to Dillingham's merchandise and some pointed out that the product was too pricey.

"All love rob but $80 for sweats is criminal" said one user.

"The merch man it’s so shifty" added another.

"Youn think dats a little to much for sweats sir robert" a third wrote.

Image via robwitdashifts Instagram

Here are a few more reactions from others who were excited and interested in buying Dillingham's merchandise:

Image via robwitdashifts Instagram

As per On3, Dillingham has a NIL valuation of $750K annually. The merch drop with his brand is likely to boost his NIL value even further.

Robert Dillingham is enjoying a fabulous freshman season with Kentucky

Image Credits - Robert Dillingham Instagram

Robert Dillingham is enjoying a stellar freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023-24 season. He played a pivotal role in helping the team finish fourth in the SEC West, with a 23-8 overall record (13-5 in the conference).

Dillingham is averaging 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season across 30 appearances for Kentucky. He is also recording 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

Dillingham and the Wildcats will now turn their focus toward the SEC Tournament, where they will face the No. 7 Texas A&M.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M SEC quarterfinal? TV schedule and live stream details

The Kentucky vs Texas A&M SEC quarterfinal game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Fans can also livestream the matchup on Fubo TV.

The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.