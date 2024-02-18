$818,000 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark backs Sabrina Ionescu as Nike honors WNBA star’s latest quote - “just shoot”

Fresh off breaking the NCAA women's scoring record, Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has paid a special tribute to WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu.

The Hawkeyes guard took to Instagram and reposted Nike's collaboration with Ionescu. Clark, who has NIL deals worth $818,000 according to On3, added four flame emojis to her reaction:

"If you can shoot, you can shoot"

Nike initially captioned the post with one of Ionescu's latest quotes:

"Just shoot"

Image Credits - Caitlin Clark Instagram

Notably, Ionescu played five seasons with the Oregon Ducks. She holds the NCAA women's record for triple-doubles and is the only women's player to record more than 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in collegiate basketball.

The New York Liberty selected Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2020 WNBA draft and the point guard has earned two All-Star honors in her pro career so far.

A look at Caitlin Clark's stats this season

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is having another fabulous season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game and has been the driving force for the team.

Clark's incredible display this season has lifted Iowa to second in the Big Ten standings with a 23-3 overall record (12-2 in conference). The Hawkeyes are only behind Ohio State (22-3, 13-1) in their conference.

Iowa returned to winning ways against Michigan following a shock loss to Nebraska last weekend. Clark made history during the game against Michigan by scoring a career-high 49 points to become the women's all-time top scorer in NCAA basketball, surpassing Kelsey Plum's previous record of 3,528.

The 22-year-old now has 3,569 points in the NCAA and sits atop the all-time scoring chart.

Amid individual success, she will be hoping that her Hawkeyes team can build on their win against the Wolverines when they travel to face the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, Feb. 22.