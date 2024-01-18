The Kansas Jayhawks, led by center Hunter Dickinson, had an easy outing at the Gallagher-Iba Arena as they defeated hosts Oklahoma State by 90-66 on Tuesday.

KU (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) has won six games on a trot against Oklahoma. After the game, Dickinson shared a snap from the Jayhawks locker room showing off his sneakers. Tagging basketball player Langston-Morris Walker in his story, he captioned the post,

"These the 1s 🔥🔥"

Screenshot via Instagram

Dickinson switched from Michigan to Kansas State in 2023 but quickly made himself at home. In an interview with Barstool Sports, Hunter said:

"The first time I played here, I was a little nervous. I never had so many fans supporting me."

The 23-year-old athlete with a $847,000 NIL valuation was the star against Oklahoma, scoring 21 points for the Jayhawks.

Hunter Dickinson working on defensive abilities

Hunter Dickinson has emerged as the Kansas Jayhawks' go-to player in clutch situations, securing vital points regularly. However, his defensive performance is often cited as a potential weak link for the team.

Surprisingly, in the recent victory against No. 9 Oklahoma, Dickinson not only contributed a remarkable 24-point double-double but also gave glimpses of his defensive abilities, rejecting five shot attempts while committing only two fouls in 33 minutes of play.

Despite his towering 7-foot-2 stature and limitations in lateral movement, Dickinson's defensive impact against Oklahoma was a pleasant departure from the norm.

While a single standout effort does not change the Jayhawks' defensive strategy, Dickinson's ability to regularly offer strong rim protection while avoiding foul trouble might significantly improve the team's defensive capabilities.

Coach Bill Self has been working on fine-tuning the team's defensive shortcomings throughout the season.

