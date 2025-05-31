"A 22 year old freshman": College hoops fans react to Hubert Davis landing Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac for 2025-26 season

Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to improve after a disappointing 2024-25 season. They exited the NCAA tournament in the first round and have not made it further than the Sweet 16 since finishing as the tournament runner-up in 2016.
On Saturday, Davis and the Tar Heels received good news as Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac committed to North Carolina. He was a top-five scorer in the Adriatic League last season, averaging 14.9 points per game.
While Bogavac is a strong player and performed well in Europe, he is older than most other recruits. He will be 22 by the time the season starts, leading to interesting reactions from fans in the comments on X.
"A 22 year old freshman. Gotta love it," one fan wrote.
"Now they just need to get 4 more basketball players and they might Crack the top 25 preseason. HD also needs to play the dude instead of keep him warming up the bench," one fan commented.
"22 lol," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"Pros who haven’t even been taking high school equivalent classes for 4 years just coming over as “freshmen”. Wild world we’re in," one fan wrote.
"Good signing for UNC. Luka was teammates with David Mirkovic at SC Derby," one fan commented.
"Good signing the team needed a real point guard," one fan added.
Luka Bogavac joins a strong class of recruits for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels
Luka Bogavac is a solid addition to Hubert Davis' backcourt. However, he is not the only important piece Davis recruited to the team for next season. According to 247Sports, the North Carolina Tar Heels have the No. 7-ranked recruiting class of the season.
Their class is led by five-star Caleb Wilson. The power forward is the No. 8-ranked player nationally and should provide a big offensive boost to the Tar Heels. Additionally, Hubert Davis and his staff successfully recruited two four-star recruits: Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis.
Dixon is the No. 45-ranked player in the 2025 class and will join the team as a combo guard. Additionally, No. 53-ranked Isaiah Denis signed with North Carolina as another combo guard.
The team was also active in the transfer portal, adding Jaydon Young, Jarin Stevenson, Kyan Evans, Henri Veesaar and Jonathan Powell. It will be interesting to see how Hubert Davis handles all the changes to his roster.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here