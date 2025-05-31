"A 22 year old freshman": College hoops fans react to Hubert Davis landing Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac for 2025-26 season

Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to improve after a disappointing 2024-25 season. They exited the NCAA tournament in the first round and have not made it further than the Sweet 16 since finishing as the tournament runner-up in 2016.

Ad

On Saturday, Davis and the Tar Heels received good news as Montenegrin wing Luka Bogavac committed to North Carolina. He was a top-five scorer in the Adriatic League last season, averaging 14.9 points per game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While Bogavac is a strong player and performed well in Europe, he is older than most other recruits. He will be 22 by the time the season starts, leading to interesting reactions from fans in the comments on X.

"A 22 year old freshman. Gotta love it," one fan wrote.

"Now they just need to get 4 more basketball players and they might Crack the top 25 preseason. HD also needs to play the dude instead of keep him warming up the bench," one fan commented.

Ad

"22 lol," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Pros who haven’t even been taking high school equivalent classes for 4 years just coming over as “freshmen”. Wild world we’re in," one fan wrote.

"Good signing for UNC. Luka was teammates with David Mirkovic at SC Derby," one fan commented.

"Good signing the team needed a real point guard," one fan added.

Ad

Luka Bogavac joins a strong class of recruits for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels

Luka Bogavac is a solid addition to Hubert Davis' backcourt. However, he is not the only important piece Davis recruited to the team for next season. According to 247Sports, the North Carolina Tar Heels have the No. 7-ranked recruiting class of the season.

Ad

Their class is led by five-star Caleb Wilson. The power forward is the No. 8-ranked player nationally and should provide a big offensive boost to the Tar Heels. Additionally, Hubert Davis and his staff successfully recruited two four-star recruits: Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis.

Dixon is the No. 45-ranked player in the 2025 class and will join the team as a combo guard. Additionally, No. 53-ranked Isaiah Denis signed with North Carolina as another combo guard.

The team was also active in the transfer portal, adding Jaydon Young, Jarin Stevenson, Kyan Evans, Henri Veesaar and Jonathan Powell. It will be interesting to see how Hubert Davis handles all the changes to his roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here