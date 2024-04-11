"A dream partner": Johnny Manziel gives shoutout to Caitlin Clark revealing his dream collegiate collab with $139.11 billion conglomerate 

Caitlin Clark has made a name for herself at the college level and is now ready for the big stage of the WNBA. She narrowly missed out on the national championship on two separate occasions, but that didn't affect her high NIL value. Her ads and sponsorships got a shoutout from former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

Manziel appeared on ‘Undisputed’ and discussed what it would have been like if NIL was a thing back when he played football for the Texas A&M Aggies. While answering that particular question, he invoked Clark's dominance in the NIL market during her run with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also revealed his dream collegiate collaboration with Nike, a sports conglomerate worth $139.49 billion according to Companies Market Cap.

Here is what Johnny Manziel had to say about Caitlin Clark.

“As far as the NIL stuff goes, it's like you look at Caitlin Clark through this whole run that they had. You know, she’s doing all these Nike ads, Nike sponsorships,” Manziel said about Clark.

This led the former Aggies QB to reveal Nike as his dream partner that he would have liked to work with if he got NIL deals back then.

“So like, Nike would have been a dream partner to be able to work with in college and one that I luckily got to work with when I got to the NFL,” Manziel added.

When asked about how much money he thinks he would have earned with NIL during his time, the 2014 first overall NFL draft pick said that it would easily have been in the millions.

Caitlin Clark left a heartfelt message for Iowa

The 2024 national championship game was the last time that the fans got to see Caitlin Clark playing in Iowa colors. After the game, she left a heartfelt note for the Hawkeyes program. The NCAA basketball scoring leader expressed her pride in wearing the program name for the last four years.

"Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our university - Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home,” Clark wrote on X.

The Hawkeyes fell in the championship game for the second straight year, this time going down to an undefeated South Carolina. Dawn Staley’s girls won the third national title in her reign, ending Clark's collegiate career without one.

