"A face of disgust that nobody wants to see": Bree Hall gets frank on staying wary of Dawn Staley's angry side

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has a side that players like to avoid, and it was recently described by the team’s senior guard Bree Hall, in a story published by Greenville News, as:

"A face of disgust that nobody wants to see."

Lulu Kesin, who wrote the story, also reported on other interesting parts of Staley's coaching style. Calling timeouts is a tactic used by basketball coaches to halt the opponents' momentum. However, for Gamecocks coach Staley, she prefers to let players play through this period, figuring things out while the play is on, communicating not just through words but through visual cues.

"I'm looking at if a team is going on a run on us, I'm looking at the type of shots that we're getting and the type of shots that our opponents are scoring on us," Staley said. "When I was a player, I wanted to play through some stuff. I wanted to play through a mistake."

For Staley, letting players work through their mistakes does not mean that there is no communication, especially for the current team.

"We've handled things in real time," Staley said. "I really don't think I've had a team that has been able to communicate as early, like when we see something, we act. Like it looks like and feels like − they will say what's happening. And you can deal with it in that moment."

Dawn Staley’s love for South Carolina's basketball band

Staley has three national titles as the Gamecocks head coach and has never shied away from appreciating everyone who participates in the team's success. She has been vocal about the team’s band, who are always present at games, playing music to boost morale. The coach shook hands with the band members and posed for a picture with them after South Carolina won their Sweet 16 game against Duke.

“I just want them to feel a part of it,” Staley said. “Because they really are a part of the atmosphere that’s created in the gym. They are injecting energy.”

The coach will once again look forward to the band's energy as she aims to lead her team to the national title once again. Some of the members of the band will be travelling to their fourth Final Four in as many years, something that Staley noted while speaking about the musicians.

