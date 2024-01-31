"A highlight reel waiting to happen": South Carolina HC Lamont Paris heaps praise on SEC star ahead of Tennessee matchup

With a crucial league game in Knoxville Tuesday night, South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris admired Tennessee star Dalton Knecht. Ahead of the game, Paris termed Knecht "a highlight reel waiting to happen in all the right ways."

"You got a guy like Dalton Knecht who's a highlight reel waiting to happen in all the right ways, not just dunks, but with just the ability to play basketball," Paris said (h/t Sports Illustrated).

"So, you got a team that's traditionally been a defensive powerhouse, but now they've added some things offensively to make them more explosive on that side of the ball."

Paris explained his remarks, stating that he was praising Knecht's game not only for highlight-reel dunks but also for his ability to play the game. Paris noted that Tennessee has long been a defensive danger, and now they have improved their explosiveness in the offense.

Tennessee's Knecht

The 6-foot-6 transfer from Northern Colorado is averaging 28.0 points per game in league play, up from 19.5 ppg overall. Knecht's previous four games saw him score 36, 39, 25, and 32 points. During that time, he has made 14 three-pointers and grabbed 22 rebounds.

Even when Tennessee struggles, which hasn't been often for the No. 5 ranked Volunteers, Knecht frequently remains stout. In UT's losses to Mississippi State and North Carolina, he scored 28 and 37 points, respectively.

With Knecht as a first-round option, UT has averaged 83 points in SEC play and leads the conference in both shooting percentage and assists per game.

South Carolina's battle

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris praised UT star Dalton Knecht ahead of their matchup on Tuesday.

Paris's praise of Knecht has genuine roots in the skillful play of the Volunteer star, but South Carolina will likely be ready for Knecht. The Gamecocks' recent performance in league play suggests they might be up for the task of trying to slow the UT standout.

Paris's second South Carolina team has been one of the league's surprises at 17-3 and just a game behind conference leader Alabama in the league standings. In league play, South Carolina is holding opponents to just 67 points per game, the second-fewest.

South Carolina gives up just 6.9 offensive rebounds per game, also the lowest in the league, and holds opponents to just 30.6% from three-point territory.

When the Gamecocks hold opponents below eight three-point makes, Carolina is 16-1 on the year. Likewise, when the other team shoots less than 44%, USC is 13-1.

Carolina has allowed 64, 62, and 64 points in its last three league games, including an upset of No. 6 Kentucky, where Paris's squad held UK scorer Antonio Reeves to just 6-for-18 shooting.

Whether Paris's compliments will be canceled by the outstanding Carolina defense is just another reason tonight's game should be memorable.