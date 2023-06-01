A.J. Hoggard withdraws from the 2023 NBA Draft: How will Hoggard and Jaden Akins co-exist in Michigan State?

A.J. Hoggard recently announced that he will return to the Michigan State Spartans for his senior season of college basketball. He had previously entered the 2023 NBA draft, however, he withdrew his name from the draft process on Wednesday.

Hoggard took to Twitter to announce his decision.

"Unfinished business let’s do it 💚💚"

His announcement came on the same day as teammate Jaden Akins, who also withdrew his name from the draft process to stay at Michigan State. The guards seemingly made the decision to remain in school after speaking with one another as Hoggard responded to Akins' announcement, stating:

"You know what we talked abt 🤞🏽"

How has A.J. Hoggard performed in his college career?

A.J. Hoggard joined the Michigan State Spartans as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He averaged 2.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in limited playing time as a freshman.

Hoggard received slightly more playing time the following season. He averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Hoggard entered the Spartans' starting lineup in 2022-2023. He finished the season averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Hoggard was named to the third-team All-Big Ten. He has shot 41.2% from the field, 27.6% from three-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line.

How will the return of A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins impact the Michigan State Spartans?

A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins were two of the Michigan State Spartans' top four scorers in 2022-2023. Hoggard also led the team in assists while Akins led the team in steals.

Their return ensures that Michigan State will return nearly every member of last season's team that made the Sweet Sixteen. The Spartans' only departures are forward Joey Hauser and guard Pierre Brooks.

Head coach Tom Izzo has done a great job at adding talent as he has brought in the fourth-ranked 2023 recruiting class (according to 247 Sports).

The return of Hoggard and Akins will likely lead to the Spartans entering next season as one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Furthermore, they will be a veteran team that has plenty of March Madness experience.

If they stay healthy, Michigan State should be considered one of the favorites to win the national championship.

