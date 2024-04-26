“A menace and we love you!” - College hoops world has heartwarming reaction to South Carolina HC Dawn Staley’s unique selfie

South Carolina's head coach, Dawn Staley, is one of the most successful women's collegiate basketball coaches. With three NCAA titles under her belt, the Hall of Famer has garnered the love of college hoops fans. Recently, Staley shared a unique selfie on X (formerly Twitter), sparking a heartwarming response from fans.

As a player, she was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year in 1991 and 1992. She played as a point guard for the University of Virginia in her college days. After college, she played for Richmond Rage in the ABL, and in 1999, she was drafted as a No.9 pick to Charlotte Sting in the WNBA.

Her coaching career started in 2000 with Temple Owls. In eight seasons, she led them to six NCAA tournaments, three regular-season championships, and four conference tournament titles.

She was announced as a coach of South Carolina in 2008. Dawn Staley was the turning point for South Carolina, she led them to win three NCAA titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024. She also led them to eight SEC tournament championships.

As a result, she has been a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year, four-time WBCA Coach of the Year, and 2-time AP National Coach of the Year. There are many more accolades to her name.

Before the start of the new collegiate season of basketball, Dawn Staley's selfie excited the college hoops on X. Here is how fans reacted to her post.

"A menace and we love you! Go off coach," said one fan.

"Looks like a birdie is getting ready to fly into the nest," said another.

Meanwhile, a fan got emotional and thanked Dawn Staley for everything she has done for South Carolina.

"Dawn the word Thank you is not enough. But we here in SC do not have the words to express to you for all you have done for the women's basketball program. The thing I love about you is that you include everyone. Love you Dawn.," expressed one fan.

Some fans also said that it's impossible to hate Dawn Staley and tried to motivate her for the upcoming season.

"Nobody will ever make me hate this woman!," said another fan.

"Don't let them breathe Dawn!," stated one fan.

Some fans connected the looks in her post with possible good news that she might announce soon.

"Coach holding on to some good news. Can't wait to hear it!" said one fan.

Dawn Staley thinks that women's basketball is just getting started

After a very successful season for women's collegiate basketball, Dawn Dtaley appeared on CNBC, and that it's just the start of women's basketball and that there is more to come.

"I think we are in a moment.. from a place where our game has been held back to now it's at a place where it's bursting through the seams... I think it's going to get better and better," Staley told CNBC on Tuesday.

Thanks to the amazing performances from Iowa's Catlin Clark, LSU's Angel Resse, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, and UConn's Paige Bueckers, who were majorly responsible for taking the sport to a new level. Because of them, the viewership in the women's NCAA final was 18.7 million average viewers as compared to 14.4 million average viewers for the men's final.