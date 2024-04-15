"A new era for their sport": College hoops fans excited for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark & other WNBA prospects following Empire State building snap

College basketball fans are eager for Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to be drafted into the WNBA. The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for Monday night in Brooklyn, New York, in one of the most anticipated drafts ever.

To show the anticipation for the WNBA draft, it is the first time fans will be in attendance for it.

“This is the first time we’re going to have fans at the draft, so I think that’s going to be special,” ESPN analyst Andraya Carter said (via New York Post). “For people watching at home to see and hear a crowd and fans and people there, I think it’ll be really exciting.”

Fans also showed their excitement for the draft on social media after the top prospects took a picture together atop the Empire State Building.

Expand Tweet

"A new era for their sport," one fan wrote.

"Definitely in Good Hands.. Keep stepping it up Ladies," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans are generally excited for the newest members of the WNBA, as this is one of the most anticipated drafts of all time.

"Their future so bright they really should be wearing sunglasses," a fan wrote.

"Yeah, they’re going to do great things," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA Draft is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET and is held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

"They are all full of the epitome of beauty. Nice one there for the future," one fan wrote.

"Pic of the YEAR!," another added.

Many fans called that picture one of the best they have seen and said it shows the depth of the WNBA Draft.

Who holds the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The Indiana Fever holds the first overall and all signs point to them drafting Caitlin Clark first overall.

The Los Angeles Sparks have the second overall pick and ESPN currently projects them to draft Cameron Brink out of Stanford, with the Chicago Sky selecting Kamilla Cardoso third overall.

The outlet also predicts Angel Reese to the Sky at seventh overall, as Chicago has two lottery picks that could help turn them into a contender.

Poll : Will you be watching the WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback