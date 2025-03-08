"A testament to long nights in the gym": JuJu Watkins makes her feelings known on nearing Cheryl Miller's all-time USC record

JuJu Watkins led the top-seeded USC to an 84-79 win over ninth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. Watkins scored a game-high 31 points while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in the win over the Hoosiers.

Ad

Watkins now has 21 games with 30+ points and only trails legendary Trojans star Cheryl Miller, who ended her career with 25 games scoring 30+ points. In Friday's post-game press conference, Watkins was asked about closing in on Miller's record but responded by saying that her focus is on contributing to the team's win while continuing to work hard in practice.

"I don't really think about it much, to be honest," Watkins said. (3:50) "Like I said, I just go out there and play for the team. And whatever is needed of me, I do. But yeah, I think it's just a testament to the long nights in the gym and a team and a coach that really trusts in me. So, I'm able to play to the best of my ability."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watkins' teammate Kiki Irrafen also played a big role in guiding USC past Indiana, scoring 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Avery Howell chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Yarden Gozden scored 23 points for Indiana while posting eight rebounds and two assists. Chloe Moore-McNeil contributed with 17 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to keep the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament.

JuJu Watkins and USC Trojans face Michigan in Big Ten semifinals

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins and the Trojans (27-2, 17-1) will face the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines (22-9, 11-7) in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Michigan beat Washington in the first round of the conference tournament, before taking down Maryland on Friday.

The Trojans vs. Wolverines game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also live stream the game on the Fox Sports app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here