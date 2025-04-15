“About to drop that huge bag”: College hoops fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes set to visit Bill Self’s Kansas

The No.1 recruit in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, will visit Bill Self's Kansas, On3's Joe Tipton reported on Tuesday. The Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, California) forward has denied reports that he would reclassify to the 2025 class.

"5⭐️ Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend, source tells @on3recruits 👀", the post was captioned.

Some fans expressed excitement at the possibility of the Jayhawks landing the five-star recruit.

"KU," a fan wrote.

"GO ku wear blue!" Another fan wrote.

"Kansas about to drop that huge bag," a fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Tyran Stokes visiting Kansas on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

However, other fans feel Stokes would fare better in another program, particularly Kevin Young's BYU Cougars.

"If your goal is the NBA, just go somewhere you will start, doesn’t matter the school just a high major one," a fan wrote.

"Come to byu dawg," another fan wrote.

"Kevin Young will intercept this 😆," a fan commented.

College hoop fans react to Tyran Stokes visiting Kansas on IG. Image via @tiptonedits

Scouting reporter reflects on Tyran Stokes' potential for college basketball programs

Tyran Stokes is regarded as one of the hottest prospects from the Class of 2026. On Monday, On3's scouting reporter, Jamie Shaw, gave a deeper insight into what the forward would offer a program that would eventually land him.

“One look at Tyran Stokes and you see a physically imposing player,” Shaw wrote. ... Stokes can play either forward spot defensively and is most comfortable facing the basket on offense."

Kansas has already secured Darryn Peterson's commitment. This might be the boost Stokes needs to make up his mind as he prepares to visit the Jayhawks this weekend.

