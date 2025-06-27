"About to knock your a** out": 2026 recruit Marcis Ponder combines elite skill set with trash talk in NY vs NY matchup

Marcis Ponder, the No. 67 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to his senior year at West Oaks Academy in Miami, Florida. The 7-foot center was part of the NY vs. NY circuit and was named the Player of the Game on Thursday.

In a video uploaded by Slam High School on Instagram, Ponder dominated his opponents in the paint. He also showed his defensive prowess by clearing the boards.

"7-foot, 320-pound Marcis Ponder made the trip from Florida and turned up at NY vs NY 😤🔥," the post was captioned.

Ponder was mic'd up during the contest and was heard trash-talking his opponents.

"This is Marcis Ponder, we're here at NY vs. NY and we mic'd up with SLAM. Let's roll. Ayo 14, 14, you guarding me? I'm about to knock your a** out," Ponder said before the game started.

He pointed out the defenders and continued to talk trash:

"Can't mess with me. Not you, not you, not you."

Ponder, who ranks seventh in the center spot and 14th in Florida, played 32 games for West Oaks last season. He averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.2 steals and 2.0 blocks, leading the Flame to a 22-12 record and a 15-1 record in the Prep Schools Section Grind Session - Southeast Basketball League.

Before West Oaks, Ponder played for RWE in the Overtime Elite Academy in the 2023-24 season. The 17-year-old played six games for RWE in the regular season and five games in the 2023-24 Pokémon Playoffs.

Which program leads the race to sign Marcis Ponder?

The No. 7 center in his class has received offers from several programs. These include the Memphis Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and Providence Friars.

On3's recruitment prediction machine has given Memphis a 37.2% chance of landing Ponder, followed by Providence with 32.6%, Miami with a 9.9% probability and Florida State with an 8.3% chance.

Ponder's only official visits were to Memphis and Providence on Mar. 8 and Mar. 1, respectively. However, while talking to On3, Ponder said that he has not narrowed down any options and talked about the program he would be interested in.

“I haven’t narrowed anything down yet,” said Ponder. “Basically a place where I can elevate my game, let me get to the next level,” he says.

Ponder still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

