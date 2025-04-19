According to reports, more than 2,000 men's college basketball players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. While some decided to play elsewhere and undergo new challenges, others entered the portal to get better NIL deals.

With the influx of players in the transfer portal, an anonymous high-major has delivered a scathing remark on some of the new rules instilled by the NCAA, as per FOX Sports.

"This is an absolute cesspool," one high-major coach, who has solid NIL money, said. "It's birthed by the far-too-long original sin of NCAA greed. The adults in the room gave NIL with no guidelines. No guidance. No rules. Imagine the NBA with annual unrestricted free agency, and no salary cap. And now imagine asking a team full of players earning six figures to go to class."

Another anonymous assistant pointed out some of the flaws with the NCAA having no cap limit on NIL deals. They also raised an issue with players entering the transfer portal.

"It’s lawless," they said. "I am all for players getting paid, but we need a governing body, a players association, salary cap, rules and formal and enforceable contracts (on both sides). And we need the portal—a.k.a. free agency—starting at the conclusion of the season, just like it does in pro sports."

Many fans and analysts have also urged the NCAA to add sterner rules for student-athletes who want to enter the transfer portal for better NIL deals. Some money offered for players is more than a rookie's earnings in the NBA.

Memphis star PJ Haggerty enters transfer portal to land potential $4 million NIL deal

Memphis star PJ Haggerty - Source: Getty

According to reports, PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal this week after playing one season with Memphis. While it's unclear where the guard will land next season, his decision to enter the portal was reportedly driven by money.

Haggerty, who will play his fourth year of college basketball next season, reportedly demands $4 million as part of an NIL deal at his next team.

In his sole season at Memphis, Haggerty averaged 21.7 points (third highest in NCAA), 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It will be interesting to see whether another college program will agree to his monetary demands.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

