ACC basketball power rankings after Week 16: A look at the conference standings and NCAA tournament chances

The ACC standings are beginning to take shape, as the 2023-24 regular season nears its conclusion with conference tournaments and Selection Sunday less than a month away. The top spot in the conference remains a tightly contested race between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils, while the Virginia Cavaliers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons have an outside shot of claiming the top spot.

With the regular season winding down, here's a look at which ACC teams appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.

ACC standings

#1: No.9-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels - 21-6 (13-3 in conference play)

#2: No.10-ranked Duke Blue Devils - 21-6 (12-4)

#3: Virginia Cavaliers - 20-8 (11-6)

#4: Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 18-9 (10-6)

#T-5: Clemson Tigers - 19-8 (9-7)

#T-5: Pittsburgh Panthers - 18-9 (9-7)

#T-5: North Carolina State Wolfpack - 17-10 (9-7)

#8: Syracuse Orange - 18-10 (9-8)

#9: Florida State Seminoles - 14-13 (8-8)

#10: Virginia Tech Hokies - 15-12 (7-9)

#11: Boston College Eagles - 15-12 (6-10)

#12: Miami (FL) Hurricanes - 15-13 (6-11)

#13: Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 10-17 (5-11)

#14: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 12-16 (5-12)

#15: Louisville Cardinals - 8-19 (3-13)

2024 March Madness predictions for ACC teams

The ACC has just two teams that are ranked in the latest rendition of the AP Top 25 Poll. The No.9-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels and No.10-ranked Duke Blue Devils are separated by just 1.0 game in the standings and both appear to be locks for March Madness, with an outside chance of earning a No.1 seed. The top ranking in the ACC Tournament will likely be determined when the two teams meet on the final day of the regular season.

The Virginia Cavaliers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Clemson Tigers, Pittsburgh Panthers, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Syracuse Orange all appear to have a strong chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse. The Florida State Seminoles, Virginia Tech Hokies, Boston College Eagles and Miami (FL) Hurricanes have an outside shot of reaching March Madness, however, they will likely need to finish the regular strong and advance deep into the ACC Tournament.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Louisville Cardinals appear likely to be left on the outside looking in, barring any late-season miracle. Each team sits under .500 as the season nears its conclusion and have struggled tremendously in conference play.