ACC basketball predictions 2023-2024: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

The ACC is the latest Power Five conference to be impacted by conference realignment as the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal, and SMU Mustangs will join the conference next summer. There will, however, only be 15 teams in the conference in 2023-2023. Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming ACC season below.

ACC standings

1. Duke Blue Devils

2. Miami Hurricanes

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

4. Virginia Cavaliers

5. Clemson Tigers

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

7. North Carolina State Wolfpack

8. Florida State Seminoles

9. Virginia Tech Hokies

10. Syracuse Orange

11. Pittsburgh Panthers

12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

13. Louisville Cardinals

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

15. Boston College Eagles

The ACC remains among the premier conferences in college basketball. However, the race for the top spot in the conference could be a three-team race between the No.2-ranked Duke Blue Devils, No.13-ranked Miami Hurricanes and No.19-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. No other team from the ACC made the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

While each school should qualify for the NCAA Tournament, conference play will greatly impact the seeding, as well as what other ACC programs reach March Madness. Despite rumors that the ACC could be headed to a fate similar to the Pac-12, they remain one of the most important conferences to watch this college basketball season.

Best Game: North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils were able to win the ACC Tournament last season. But their season ended in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. Duke has brought back several key pieces while supplementing them with the second-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

The North Carolina Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament altogether after entering the season as the top-ranked team in the nation. While their recruiting class was ranked 32nd in the nation, the Tar Heels should be primed for a bounce-back year.

The long-time Tobacco Road rivals are the obvious choice for the best game, as no other matchup can match the fanfare and attention that the Blue Devils and Tar Heels receive. While they will play twice, their final meeting, which will take place in Durham in the final game of the regular season, is the pick for the best game here. Duke was able to win both meetings last season.

ACC champions

The Duke Blue Devils have won an ACC record 22 conference titles. They enter the season as the most formidable program in the conference and amongst the best in the nation. Look for Duke to capture their 23rd conference title in the final season before the ACC expands.