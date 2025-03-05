ACC women’s basketball awards 2025: Full list of top performers and achievers ft. Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo and more

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday. With the regular season now over, the conference has announced its awards for players who stood out this season. Here's a detailed list of this year's ACC women's basketball award winners.
ACC women's basketball awards for 2024-25 season
ACC Player of the Year
The ACC Player of the Year award is given to the best overall performer from that season. This year, the honor was given to Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Her 24.2 points per game are third in the NCAA, and she averages 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
ACC Defensive Player of the Year is an honor given to the performer whose defensive contributions have been most beneficial to their team.
This season, the award was given to Hidalgo. The guard's 3.7 average steals and 3.6 defensive rebounds have contributed significantly to the Fighting Irish this season.
ACC Rookie of the Year
The ACC Rookie of the Year Award is given to the player who has made the most impact and performed the best in the first season of their college career. Duke's Toby Fournier was given the award. The Toronto native is averaging 14.1 ppg and 5.3 rpg as a freshman and is shooting 55.0% from the field.
ACC Coach of the Year
ACC Coach of the Year is given to the coach who is most impactful to their team's success, regardless of whether or not their team has the best overall record. This season, this honor was awarded to NC State's Wes Moore.
Moore has coached the Wolfpack since 2013 and has led his team to a 24-5 record this season, including 16-2 in conference. NC State enters the ACC Tournament as the top seed.
ACC Sixth Player of the Year
The ACC Sixth Player of the Year Award is given to the player who has made the biggest contribution to their team off the bench. This player, though not a part of the starting five, is invaluable to their team's success.
Dani Carnegie of Georgia Tech was awarded this honor this season. The freshman guard is averaging 13.1 ppg along with 4.4 rpg and 1.9 apg.
ACC Most Improved Player
ACC Most Improved Player is awarded to the player who has seen their stats and impact improve the most from last season to this one. NC State's Zoe Brooks was given the award this season.
In her sophomore season, Brooks is averaging 14.5 ppg, an increase from 9.0 ppg last season. Her 47.4% shooting from the field is up from 41.5% last season, and she is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arch compared to 18.5% last season.
ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award recognizes a student-athlete who excels both on the court and in the classroom. The honor was given to Olivia Miles.
The Notre Dame graduate guard averages 16.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.9 apg this season. Mile has earned ACC Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Week honors twice and has two triple-doubles this season.
The guard received her bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in business economics in 2024. Now, she is getting a master’s degree in nonprofit administration.
All-ACC First Team
The All-ACC First Team highlights the top performers in the conference. Although there is often debate about which players get included, here is the list of players voters decided on as the All-ACC First Team.
- Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
- Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State
- Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame
- Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State
- Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State
- Sonia Citron, Sr., G, Notre Dame
- Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia
- Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State
- Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina
- Khadija Faye, Gr., C, Pitt
- Zoe Brooks, So., G, NC State
- Kara Dunn, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
- Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke
- Jayda Curry, Sr., G, Louisville
- O'Mariah Gordon, Sr., G, Florida State
All-ACC Second Team
The All-ACC Second Team is a list of admirable performers who came up short of the First Team but were still significant contributors to their teams this season. Here are the players who were selected to the All-ACC Second Team.
- Haley Cavinder, Gr., G, Miami
- Ioanna Krimili, Sr., G, California
- Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke
- Liatu King, Gr., F, Notre Dame
- Maria Gakdeng, Sr., C, North Carolina
- Tonie Morgan, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
- Reniya Kelly, So., G, North Carolina
- Nunu Agara, So., F, Stanford
- Tajianna Roberts, Fr., G, Louisville
- Nya Robertson, Jr., G, SMU
All-ACC Defensive Team
The All-ACC Defensive Team is an exclusive list of the best defensive players in the conference.
- Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
- Makayla Timpson, Florida State
- Saniya Rivers, NC State
- Jadyn Donovan, Duke
- Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina
- Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
All-ACC Freshman Team
The All-ACC Freshman Team recognizes the top-performing freshman in the conference. Here is who was included this season.
- Toby Fournier, Duke
- Tajianna Roberts, Louisville
- Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech
- Tilda Trygger, NC State
- Lanie Grant, North Carolina
- Kate Koval, Notre Dame
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here