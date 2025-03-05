Ace Bailey Stats Tonight: How did Rutgers star fare vs Purdue (Mar. 4)

Ace Bailey had a mixed performance in Rutgers' 100-71 loss to Purdue in a Big Ten Conference showdown at the Mackey Arena on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-10 guard had 12 points and two rebounds in 31 minutes for the Scarlet Knights (14-16, 7-12) who fell to the Boilermakers' (21-9, 13-6) marksmanship from the 3-point line.

Bailey scored his first two points on a jumper that tied the game at five apiece. He buried a triple that handed Rutgers a 12-9 lead at the 15:12 mark. The five-star freshman dunked the ball for his seventh point, putting the Scarlet Knights back on the driver's seat 16-14.

Bailey made a 3-point play that tied the game at 32 with 7:23 left in the first half. He had 10 points to lead Rutgers, which was behind 50-41 in the first 20 minutes.

The guard couldn't get his game going in the second half, misfiring on all his attempts in the first 14 minutes. He broke his scoreless drought in the 5:43 mark of the second half with a dunk that cut Purdue's deficit to 86-63.

It was the only offense Bailey would put up in the second half as Rutgers picked its second straight defeat.

Here are Ace Bailey's final stats in Rutgers' loss to Purdue:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Ace Bailey 31 12 2 0 0 0 5-13 1-6 1-1 1 1

Scarlet Knights vs Boilermakers Game Recap: Purdue drops 18 3-pointers to bury Rutgers

Purdue blitzed Rutgers with 18 3-pointers en route to a 100-71 win in a Big Ten Conference showdown. The Scarlet Knights raced to an eight-point first-half lead, only to evaporate minutes later as the Boilermakers stormed the Scarlet Knights with successive triples and ended the half with a 50-41 edge.

Purdue didn't settle from a single-digit advantage as they continued bombing from deep that left the Steve Pikiell-coached team in shambles, as they weren't able to respond from the barrage that the Boilermakers unleashed. The lead ballooned to 38 but was reduced to 29 when Purdue coach Matt Painter rested his stars late in the second half.

Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer led the Bollermakers with 23 points each, as the guard tandem buried a combined 14 triples. Trey Kaufman-Renn added 16 points while Gicarri Harris contributed 11 for Purdue who shot 56.1% from the field and dominated the rebounding battle 40-26.

The Boilermakers will be back on Friday against Illinois for its final Big Ten regular season game. Dylan Harper led Rutgers, who only made 8-for-25 attempts from the 3-point area, with 13 points. The Scarlet Knights will conclude their Big Ten regular season campaign against Minnesota on Mar. 9.

What can you say about Ace Bailey's performance against Purdue? Let us know your views in the comments section.

