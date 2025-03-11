“Ace Bailey for sure”: Fans react as NCAA insider Andy Katz releases his All-Freshman teams feat. Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey & more

On Tuesday, Big Ten analyst Andy Katz released his national All-Freshman teams, sparking discussion among college basketball fans. Reactions to the list have been mixed.
The NCAA March Madness Instagram page posted Katz's All-Freshman teams, which included Duke's Cooper Flagg, a widely anticipated selection.
In his first team, he included:
- Cooper Flagg of Duke Blue Devils
- Derik Queen of Maryland Terrapins
- Dylan Harper of Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Jase Richardson of Michigan State Spartans
- Tre Johnson of Texas Longhorns
Second team:
- Liam McNeeley of UConn Huskies
- Asa Newell of Georgia Bulldogs
- Ace Bailey of Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Kon Knueppel of Duke Blue Devils
- Kasparas Jakučionis of Illinois Fighting Illini
This list got fans talking, and it had mixed reactions, with many making their opinions known in the comments section under the NCAA March Madness Instagram post.
“Ace Bailey fasho,” a fan wrote.
“i mean it’s not that bad," another fan wrote.
“Insane that both these teams would be bottom 5 in the SEC,” a fan wrote.
“Where is Labaron Philon?” a fan asked.
“McNeely is absolutely first team,” a fan said.
“4 of the 10 were at Montverde last year,” a fan noted.
It was one of many lists released by Katz. Flagg also headlined the Big Ten expert's All-America Teams list, while John Tonje led the All-Transfer Team.
Cooper Flagg is the favorite to win 2024-25 National Freshman of the Year
Cooper Flagg is the likely winner of the 2024-25 National Freshman of the Year award, given his standout season and projected status as the No. 1 NBA draft pick. Flagg was named ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season on Monday.
Flagg has been the top performer for Duke this season, leading the team in points (602), rebounds (235), assists (131), steals (47), and blocks (39). He is on course to becoming the first freshman in Division I history to lead his team in all major statistical categories.
