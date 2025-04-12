The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have lost significant firepower in offense. However, they have moved swiftly to secure replacements, with one of those moves getting Ace Bailey hyped up.

The Scarlet Knights have landed guard Tariq Francis, who left NJIT for Rutgers with two years of eligibility remaining. Francis' transfer was announced Friday night by his agent, sparking excitement among team supporters.

Bailey reacted to the news on Instagram on Saturday, hyping up the addition.

“Ohhh shiii,” Bailey wrote.

Ace Bailey welcomes new Rutgers star with 2-word reaction. Credit: IG/@acebailey

Bailey had a good freshman year, leading Rutgers in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.3), while he was second in points (17.6).

Bailey was named to the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the Third-Team All-Big Ten, recognizing his performance in a season where the Scarlet Knights failed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Bailey and Dylan Harper are expected to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. The Scarlet Knights lost Lathan Sommerville, Jeremiah Williams and Jordan Derkack to the transfer portal.

With Francis' arrival, Rutgers has taken a step towards replacing the productivity void left by those departures. The guard led the America East conference with 19.2 ppg this season, shooting 36.9% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc.

He becomes the second commit for the Scarlet Knights from the transfer portal, with George Washington forward Darren Buchanan Jr. also accepting a move to Piscataway.

Ace Bailey endorses 2027 class guard Chase Lumpkin

On Saturday, Ace Bailey endorsed young shooting guard Chase Lumpkin, who plays for his alma mater, McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia.

The Rutgers star reposted a clip of the young guard playing the tip-off classic on Instagram.

“Next!!.” he wrote.

Ace Bailey endorses 2027 Chase Lumpkin. Credit: IG/@acebailey

Bailey led the McEachern Indians to the Georgia High School Association Class 6A state championship game in 2024 before losing to Grayson.

