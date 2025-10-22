Ace Flagg's GF Lizzy Gruber drops wholesome IG carousel celebrating three years of togetherness as partners

Ace Flagg’s girlfriend, Lizz Gruber, has posted a carousel on Instagram to celebrate their third anniversary together. Flagg, whose twin brother, Cooper, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, is a Maine Black Bears basketball commit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlagg and Gruber are a basketball couple and are set to feature for the Maine Black Bears basketball program in their respective teams. Gruber, who is a 6-foot-4 center, transferred to Maine ahead of the 2025 season after spending two seasons at St. Joseph’s.Flagg, on the other hand, is a three-star small forward prospect in the 2025 class. Flagg and his twin brother started high school basketball together at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. The two, alongside their older brother, Hunter, led the school to the 2022 state championship.Ace Flagg and his twin brother transferred to Montverde ahead of their sophomore season, where they were again state champions. While Cooper enrolled a year early at Duke, spending the 2024-25 season with the Blue Devils, Flagg transferred to Greensboro Day School in North Carolina.While his twin dominated college basketball, Flagg achieved a milestone in February when he won the North Carolina state championship for Greensboro Day School. Cooper reacted to the achievement in a press conference where he said:“I’m proud of him. (Ace) got three state championships in three different states through his high school career, so that’s pretty cool.”Who is Ace Flagg’s girlfriend Lizzy GruberAce Flagg’s girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, is a college basketball star and a junior at Maine University, where she transferred ahead of the 2025 season. She was a standout in high school, earning the 2023 Miss Maine Basketball honor.She enrolled in St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia after her high school career at Gardiner Area High School. However, a lack of playing time with the Hawks has seen her return to her home state, where she’ll be playing with familiar faces. She said:“They knew me in high school. They knew how I played. I didn’t get the minutes that I wanted before, which is fine. But girls that know what I’m capable of and who I know what they’re capable of as well has been really nice.”Gruber and Flagg will have ample time to support each other’s careers, playing in the same program and studying on the same campus. Maine’s men’s basketball team will kick off its season against George Washington on Nov. 3.