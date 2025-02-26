Adou Thiero injury update: Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin shares latest update on star forward's health

  • home icon
By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Feb 26, 2025 18:28 GMT
Arkansas fans received an update on the injury status of their leading scorer and rebounder, Adou Thiero. Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin shared the update during Tuesday's press conference ahead of the clash with Texas.

"[Adou Thiero] has been taking it day-by-day, taking it slowly, and trying to make sure that we put him in the best position to continue to improve," Martin said.
Thiero recorded 11 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 92-85 win over No. 15 Missouri but struggled with an injury throughout the game. He left with 6:17 remaining.

After the game, coach John Calipari confirmed that Thiero had been dealing with a back injury, and there were reports that he could miss the game against Texas, which have now been confirmed.

The Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 SEC) will have to cope without Thiero when they take on Texas (16-11, 5-9) on Wednesday in a game that is crucial for both teams' NCAA tournament ambitions.

Arkansas must find ways to cope without leading scorer Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero is the Razorbacks' top performer, averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He has been a consistent scorer, reaching double figures in all but two SEC games this season.

Coping without him for the remaining four crucial games in the regular season will be difficult for John Calipari, with the options available not as proven.

Trevon Brazile is likely to take Thiero’s place, but the junior forward has underdelivered on both offense and defense in recent weeks. He has not scored more than five points since scoring seven in the win over Georgia last month.

Other players who could step in for Thiero include Jonas Aidoo and Billy Richmond III.

Edited by Ribin Peter
