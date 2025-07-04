“Adversity only makes you better”: Duke fans hopeful as Cameron Boozer, Caleb Foster and teammates put in the work in intense weight training

After a heartbreaking Final Four loss in the 2024-25 season, Duke men’s basketball is getting ready for a stronger 2025-26 campaign. The team recently returned for offseason workouts, and fans are loving the energy after the program shared intense weight training photos on their Instagram page.

In the images, returning guard Caleb Foster, highly-rated freshman Cameron Boozer, and other Blue Devils could be seen grinding in the weight room.

The post drew plenty of positive reactions from fans, who are hungry for a bounce-back year.

“Caleb is gonna have a big year this year. Adversity only makes you better,” one fan wrote.

“We boutta have a good season 👏,” another added.

“The Brotherhood 🔥,” a third simply commented.

Credit: IG/@dukembb

More fans showed their belief in this new group.

“Now this is the content we wanna see. Love to see all the guys putting in work,” one supporter noted.

“Foster wants it this year more than ever, he’s going to breakout big time,” another fan observed.

“WE DON’T REBUILD. WE RELOAD,” said one fired-up fan.

Credit: IG/@dukembb

Last season, Duke came so close to reaching the NCAA championship game but fell short in the Final Four against the Houston Cougars, ending a strong season on a bitter note. The pain from that loss is clearly fueling the returning players, with no starter from last year coming back this season.

The 2025-26 team is expected to be one of the best in the country, with Foster back and looking for a breakout year, and Boozer, one of the top freshmen in the nation, ready to make his college debut. Expectations are sky-high.

Duke’s Maliq Brown talks about head coach Jon Scheyer’s leadership

On July 2, Maliq Brown was on the “Brotherhood Podcast,” hosted by teammate Caleb Foster, and he spoke about their head coach Jon Scheyer. He heaped praises on the coach for the way he treats his players.

“From day one, when he started recruiting me, just you know he’s been the same,” Brown said. “He encourages everybody on the court, even to the walk-ons. I mean he motivates everybody – weight room, on the court, off the court. A guy you definitely want to have in your corner.”

Scheyer has been a Blue Devil from his active playing days, wearing the colors from 2006 to 2010 before returning as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski in 2013.

He rose to become associate head coach before finally taking the head coach role upon Krzyzewski’s retirement in 2022.

