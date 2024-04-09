"Afraid of the spotlight" "Smart move, coach": College hoops fans divided after Nate Oats shuts down Kentucky rumors 

Nate Oats led Alabama to its first Final Four this season but the fairytale run ended with an 86-72 loss against UConn on Saturday. Since then, the Crimson Tide coach has been linked with taking the coaching job at Kentucky, but he's quickly squished any rumors of leaving Tuscaloosa.

On Monday, Oats reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama. It led to a mixed reaction from fans on social media:

"Dang he wants to coach for a secondary sport in Tuscaloosa. Afraid of the spotlight it seems" wrote one fan on X.

"Smart move, coach!!" added another.

"It's not surprising, Nate is in no way worth 18 million." a third commented.

"Why would he leave Alabama? He’s proven he can win and recruit at Alabama. Alabama has deep pockets that will keep him in Tuscaloosa," another user wrote.

"May be the only chance you get big guy," one cheekily tweeted.

"And the Bama fans said , Thank you Coach Oats. RTR," wrote another.

Oats' name was dropped in the rumor mill after multiple reports claimed that John Calipari was on course to leave Kentucky to join Arkansas. However, the Alabama coach took to X/Twitter on Monday night to release a statement on the rumors linking him to Kentucky:

"Bama Nation, I am fully committed to this team and to this university. We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball.

"Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach. Roll Tide!" Oats wrote in his statement.

Last month, Alabama's Athletic Director Greg Byrne confirmed that Oats had signed a new contract extension with the team.

How did Nate Oats' Alabama fare in 2023-24 college basketball season?

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nate Oats

Nate Oats' Alabama finished the regular season with a 21-10 record (13-5 in the Southeastern Conference). The Crimson Tide lost their opening game of the conference tournament against the Florida Gators.

However, Alabama stepped up in March Madness, beating Charleston, Grand Canyon, UNC and Clemson to reach its first Final Four appearance. Alabama eventually fell short of reaching the national championship after losing the semifinal matchup 86-72 against No. 1 UConn (36-3).