"(After) 15 years, time for another voice": Former Kentucky HC John Calipari sends heartfelt message to Wildcats' fans ahead of Arkansas move

Over the past several days, the rumor mill has been running rampant with reports that John Calipari could be leaving the Kentucky Wildcats to accept the vacant head coaching position with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer confirmed the news in a recent post shared on his social media accounts.

Calipari said:

"Since our season ended, Ellen and I have spent a lot of time thinking about our time here at Kentucky. What it means to us, the friends we've made. ... It's been a beautiful time for us. This is a dream job. It was my dream job. Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and said, that is the bluest of blue."

He continued:

"The last few weeks, we've come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice, that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program that they hear, and the fans need to hear another voice. ... It's been a dream what we've been able to do, but 15 years, time for another voice and you know I'm always going to be a fan."

Check out John Calipari's announcement that he is leaving the Kentucky Wildcats below:

Calipari thanked his former players and their families for the trust that they have instilled in him. He also thanked the university staff and fans for their role. Calipari noted that he still loves coaching and the chase for championships.

John Calipari appears ticketed for the Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari appears destined to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. ESPN's Pete Thamel initially broke the news, tweeting:

"Sources: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours."

Calipari declined to comment on the rumors when reporters caught him walking his dog on Monday. However, his video announcing that he is leaving the Kentucky Wildcats indicates that it is only a matter of time before he is officially introduced as the next coach of the Razorbacks.