UConn continues to strengthen its team two months before the 2025-26 college basketball season begins after Serbian star Uros Paunovic announced his commitment to play for the Huskies.NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony posted the development on Monday on the Draft Express's X account, per Paunovic's agent Matija Mihajlovic.The Serbian U20 player played for KK Zlatibor in the ABA League 2 and the Serbian KLS last season, where he averaged 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. He shot 47.1% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.Paunovic is the sixth freshman to commit to UConn for the 2025-26 season after Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, Jacob Furphy, Jacob Ross and Rrezon Elezaj.&quot;Uros is a guy we liked on film,&quot; Hurley said (per UConn men's basketball portal). &quot;He's got a ton of experience as a 22-year-old; he's been a starter professionally in the top division in Serbia, a guard who's pretty good with the ball, can shoot and pass, and plays with real emotion on the floor. We're looking forward to having him join the Huskies.&quot;Paunovic's addition increases UConn's 2025-26 roster to 15 with 10 newcomers and five returnees.UConn welcomes Turkish center Rrezon ElezajUConn's frontline has gone deeper this season with the commitment of 7-foot-2 Turkish center Rrezon Elezaj. The team confirmed the development on its website, as Elezaj joins Paunovic as the latest addition to the Huskies lineup.The Istanbul native played for the Turkish national team at the 2025 FIBA U18 Eurobasket, where he helped Turkey reach the quarterfinals. He averaged 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 17.7 minutes per game in the 16-team tournament.He also played for Turkish club Besiktas in the U19 League, where he tallied 7.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.6 bpg and 20.2 mpg.UConn coach Dan Hurley expects Elezaj to beef up the Huskies' frontline that is already made up of Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe and Dwayne Koroma.&quot;Rrezon is an interesting prospect, a true 7-footer, who just turned 18,&quot; Hurley said. &quot;We're looking forward to bringing him into our program and getting to work on his development. He has really solid instincts and timing as a shot-blocker and is a legitimate lob threat in the ball-screen game.&quot;The readiness of Elezaj and Paunovic will be tested before they compete in regular-season action, with UConn playing two exhibition games in October. The Huskies will take on ACC team Boston College on Oct. 13 and Big Ten squad Michigan State on Oct. 28.