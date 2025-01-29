After back-to-back home losses, Eric Musselman considers radical change to shake up Trojans

Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans have slipped in their ability to defend their home court, losing the last two games. Following the team's previous defeat at the Galen Center, Musselman is considering options to bring change to the rotation and ignite a spark within the team.

On Monday, the Trojans lost to the visiting UCLA Bruins, falling by a final score of 82-76. It marked their second staight home defeat after the previous loss against Wisconsin on Jan. 18, worsening the team's record at the Galen Center to 9-5.

Musselman reflected on the loss after the game, giving credit to the home crowd for showing up while noting that change may have to come for USC to get back on track.

"I don’t know if it’s — tonight’s crowd was great. I think some of the other games we’ve walked out there and the environment is what it is when there’s not. But the Wisconsin crowd was really good, this crowd was good," Musselman said.

"Like I said, I’m searching. I never had a team stay in a hotel the night before a home game — it’s going to be discussed. Just because that’s what we do on the road. So, I’d love to say that I have the answers — I don’t."

What's next for Eric Musselman, USC

Things have been up and down so far for Eric Musselman in his first season as head coach of the USC Trojans.

USC has a 12-8 overall record, going 4-5 in their first nine games of conference play. They are putting up 77 points on 48.2% shooting from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a margin of 4.2 points per game.

Desmond Claude leads the team in scoring with 16.1 points to go with 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 50% shooting overall. Chibuzo Agbo follows suit with 11.6 points and five rebounds, Wesley Yates III puts up 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, while Saint Thomas provides 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Eric Musselman and the Trojans will prepare for the February slate, taking on the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

