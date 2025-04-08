After comparison with Stephen Curry, Florida teammates use 1 word to describe Walter Clayton Jr. 

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been compared to Steph Curry for his performance in the NCAA Tournament. But when his teammates were asked to define him ahead of the NCAA championship game, only one word came to mind.

Ad

“He is special, to be honest,” Will Richard said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thomas Haugh and Alijah Martin could not find another word to describe the senior guard, so they stuck to the same description.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 64 points in his last two games, including 34 in their 79-73 victory over the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four. He also went 5-for-8 from 3, including a couple of daggers late in the game.

During the tournament, he's averaged 24.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while scoring on 48.5 % of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Ad

For the season, Clayton averaged 18.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 4.1 apg. He was considered by experts as the third-best player in the nation, behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Auburn’s Johni Broome. However, he outlasted both in the tournament.

Clayton’s journey to the national championship game has been a long one. After two years at Iona, he transferred to Gainesville ahead of the 2023 season.

A title on Monday would turn Walter Clayton Jr. into a Gators legend, but he has his work cut out for him against the Houston Cougars' top-ranked defense.

Ad

Florida is facing Houston in the national championship game at the Alamodome. The Gators are looking for their third national title and first since 2007, when they won back-to-back national titles under Billy Donovan.

Kelvin Sampson praised Walter Clayton Jr. ahead of season finale

Ahead of the NCAA championship game against the Florida Gators, Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson had high praise for the guard.

Ad

The Houston head coach compared the senior guard to Duke big man and AP Player of the Year Cooper Flagg.

"Walter Clayton Jr., I met him for the first time outside of here in one of these hallways the other day. If Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country, then this kid is right there with him. He is the ultimate winner. You have to have kids like him to get here," Sampson said via SI.com.

The Cougars are looking for their first title in program history. They lost their only two NCAA championship games in 1983 and 1984, despite Hakeem Olajuwon leading the team during the Phi-Slam-Jama era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here