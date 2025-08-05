After Cooper Flagg, analyst names one Duke player ready to make the 'jump' under Jon Scheyer: "He put up big numbers"

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein has picked Isaiah Evans as the next big name to watch at Duke after Cooper Flagg, predicting the sophomore guard will make a serious jump in the 2025-26 season under coach Jon Scheyer.

Ad

During an episode of CBS’s ‘Inside College Basketball Now’ on Aug. 4, Rothstein spoke confidently about Duke’s outlook this season despite some major offseason departures.

The Blue Devils lost top talent like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James and Tyrese Proctor, but Rothstein believes the team is still loaded with potential.

“Duke is obviously going to be the class of the league until they are not,” Rothstein said.

Ad

Trending

He praised Jon Scheyer for how he has led the program since Mike Krzyzewski retired, calling him an “incredible steward” who has both reloaded the roster and retained important pieces.

One of those key returners is Caleb Foster, who brings valuable experience at the guard position, but Rothstein highlighted Evans as the real breakout candidate in the ACC.

“He put up big numbers late last season when Duke had injury issues,” Rothstein said. “Isaiah Evans should be on every national breakout list.” (Timestamp 5:47-7:08)

Ad

Evans featured in 36 games as a freshman, starting three times. He made a strong impression in the final part of the season, scoring 16 or more points in four of Duke’s last six regular season games. He also delivered 14 points in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech.

Evans’ rise came as the Blue Devils fought their way to the Final Four, eventually falling to the Houston Cougars.

Now, with a larger role ahead and more freedom in Scheyer’s system, all eyes are on the sophomore guard to take the next big leap and lead Duke into another successful campaign.

Ad

Ad

Duke HC Jon Scheyer reveals important conversation with Isaiah Evans

Duke coach Jon Scheyer spoke warmly about sophomore guard Isaiah Evans during a July 8 press conference at Cameron Indoor Stadium, revealing their meaningful conversations after the season.

“It wasn’t just telling each other what we want to hear; it was about his life,” Scheyer said about their conversation.

Ad

Praising Evans and his family’s thoughtful approach, Scheyer added,

“He shouldn’t just be drafted, he should be ready when that time comes,” stating the reason behind Evans not declaring for the 2025 NBA draft.

The coach called Evans’ decision-making mature and patient, and the guard looks set to play a key role in a new-look Duke side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here