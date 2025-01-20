After getting $4 million contract extension, Dawn Staley makes her feelings clear on her future at South Carolina

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley recently addressed a unique clause in her new contract that has sparked curiosity. Following her team’s win over Oklahoma on Sunday, Staley spoke about the provision in her historic extension, which made her the highest-paid coach in women’s basketball history.

The five-year deal, worth just over $25 million, includes a clause allowing her to leave for an NBA or WNBA job without financial penalty. When asked about the clause during her postgame press conference, Staley didn’t shy away from humor.

"I don’t know. I might up and leave," she joked.

Staley later clarified that the clause, like other aspects of the contract, was simply a result of negotiations between her and South Carolina.

"Nah, I mean, you got to have something. It’s a give and take, you know," she said. "Like, if it was important for me to have a guaranteed contract, it’s important, you know. But in having a guaranteed contract, you got to give them something, you know."

Dawn Staley is staying at South Carolina

Despite the provision giving her the option to leave Columbia without penalty, Dawn Staley made it clear she has no intention of departing anytime soon. She affirmed her loyalty to the Gamecocks program and dismissed any desire to coach at another college or in professional leagues.

"I will never leave here to go take another college job. It’s nothing. Like, I have the best of the best here," Staley said. "And I really don’t have, um, any – like, I don’t have a passion for the next level. I don’t. I would’ve been gone. Like, seriously, like."

Dawn Staley’s record speaks for itself. Now in her 17th season at South Carolina, she has achieved an impressive .771 winning percentage. Her tenure includes 630 career wins, 16 conference titles, 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, five Final Four trips, and three national championships.

Staley’s unwavering commitment to South Carolina solidifies her legacy as one of the most successful basketball coaches in both men's and women's sports. While the contract clause may raise questions, it’s clear that her focus remains on building on her achievements with the Gamecocks.

