After impressing Jon Scheyer, 5-star recruits Ryan Hampton and Marcus Spears Jr lead Drive Nation 16U to Peach Jam win

Class of 2027 prospects Marcus Spears Jr. and Ryan Hampton have been receiving a lot of hype for their performances for the U16 team Drive Nation. Last week, Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer was present in North Augusta to watch the duo shine in a Nike EYBL game.
Spears, who is the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears and former Washington Mystics star Aiysha Smith, is a five-star guard. He is the No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2027, according to the ESPN 25.
Hampton, meanwhile, is also a five-star talent and the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. The duo has been the driving force behind Drive Nation's pursuit of the EYBL title and, last week, they led the team to a 79-64 win over NW Rotary.
Also in attendance to watch Marcus Spears and Ryan Hampton were Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope and Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian Devries.
Marcus Spears wants to play with Ryan Hampton
Despite the decision of their commitment still being far off, during an interview with On3, Marcus Spears revealed that he would like to play college basketball alongside his Dynamic Prep teammate Ryan Hampton.
“That’s (Hampton) one of my cousins,” Spears Jr. said. “So I’m just looking to go win Peach Jam. And then coach Manny (Emmanuel Calton), that’s the coach I brought with me from Pro Skills and we’ve just been together ever since. So we’re just trying to go win Peach Jam. And then hopefully I get to play with one of my teammates one day."
Spears further revealed which qualities he was looking for at the college basketball team that he will ultimately commit to when the time comes.
“I want to play for a coach that I trust will get me better,” Spears said. “I don’t want to play for someone who will look at me and is good with how I am already. I’ll want a coach who wants to develop me and to play for a coach who is fully honest with me, whether I’m playing well or not. I want to play for a coach who understands me and is 100 percent in communication with me.”
Ryan Hampton has received offers from the Auburn Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs and LSU Tigers while Marcus Spears Jr. has already taken unofficial visits to the Texas Longhorns and the SMU Mustangs while also holding offers from LSU.
