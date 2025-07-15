After impressing Jon Scheyer, 5-star recruits Ryan Hampton and Marcus Spears Jr lead Drive Nation 16U to Peach Jam win

Class of 2027 prospects Marcus Spears Jr. and Ryan Hampton have been receiving a lot of hype for their performances for the U16 team Drive Nation. Last week, Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer was present in North Augusta to watch the duo shine in a Nike EYBL game.

Ad

Spears, who is the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears and former Washington Mystics star Aiysha Smith, is a five-star guard. He is the No. 3-ranked player in the Class of 2027, according to the ESPN 25.

Hampton, meanwhile, is also a five-star talent and the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. The duo has been the driving force behind Drive Nation's pursuit of the EYBL title and, last week, they led the team to a 79-64 win over NW Rotary.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Also in attendance to watch Marcus Spears and Ryan Hampton were Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope and Indiana Hoosiers coach Darian Devries.

Marcus Spears wants to play with Ryan Hampton

Despite the decision of their commitment still being far off, during an interview with On3, Marcus Spears revealed that he would like to play college basketball alongside his Dynamic Prep teammate Ryan Hampton.

Ad

“That’s (Hampton) one of my cousins,” Spears Jr. said. “So I’m just looking to go win Peach Jam. And then coach Manny (Emmanuel Calton), that’s the coach I brought with me from Pro Skills and we’ve just been together ever since. So we’re just trying to go win Peach Jam. And then hopefully I get to play with one of my teammates one day."

Ad

Spears further revealed which qualities he was looking for at the college basketball team that he will ultimately commit to when the time comes.

“I want to play for a coach that I trust will get me better,” Spears said. “I don’t want to play for someone who will look at me and is good with how I am already. I’ll want a coach who wants to develop me and to play for a coach who is fully honest with me, whether I’m playing well or not. I want to play for a coach who understands me and is 100 percent in communication with me.”

Ryan Hampton has received offers from the Auburn Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs and LSU Tigers while Marcus Spears Jr. has already taken unofficial visits to the Texas Longhorns and the SMU Mustangs while also holding offers from LSU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here