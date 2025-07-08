After Kentucky, Louisville & Purdue, 5-star Tay Kinney schedules official visits to Texas and Indiana 

Tay Kinney is a five-star prospect in the 2026 class and the top point guard in the country, according to 247 Sports. He is ranked No. 14 overall in the composite rankings.

Kinney has received scholarship offers from 27 schools, including Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Indiana, Texas, Kansas and UConn. He plans to visit as many campuses as possible over the next couple of months, with the hope of deciding before his final high school season.

The Newport, KY, native visited Louisville and Kentucky last month and went to Purdue in January. On Monday, Tipton Edits reported on Instagram that Kinney has scheduled two official visits this fall to Texas and Indiana.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, Kinney will visit Indiana in late August and the Longhorns in mid-September. In addition, he had already marked Sept. 6 for a visit to Oregon.

Mark Pope and the Wildcats will likely continue to pursue the young guard. They have been in on Kinney for a while, and he seems to be one of their top priorities for the 2026 class.

Tay Kinney talks about visits and possible future commitments

Tay Kinney participated in the Team USA U19 training camp last month in Colorado Springs. Though he could not make the final cut that traveled to Switzerland and captured the FIBA U19 World Cup gold medal, it was still a great experience for him.

During the training camp, Kinney had the chance to talk with Kentucky Sports Radio about his recent visits. He was able to make it to Lexington and visit Mark Pope's program.

"It’s lit, they had Kentucky on fire, you know?” Kinney shared his memories of the Wildcats from his childhood via One.com. "Most of my family, they’re Kentucky fans.”

While past connections may work in Kentucky's favor, Kinney is open to many possible options when it comes to programs.

"I’d like to commit before the season," he added. "It’s going to be where I’m most comfortable. "It’s where I feel I can go in there and they put the ball in my hands as a freshman and I’m able to go out and perform my best to get to the next level."

Kinney still has plenty of time to weigh his options. The upcoming visits to Texas, Indiana and Oregon should provide him with more clarity before making the final decision.

