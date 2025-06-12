After Meleek Thomas, Darius Acuff, John Calipari’s Arkansas gets another transfer portal boost with 7’0 center Elmir Dzafic

Arkansas are wasting no time reshaping their roster as they look to build on last season’s Sweet 16 run under head coach John Calipari. The Razorbacks’ latest signing is Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic, a young prospect with international experience who adds more depth to their frontcourt.

Dzafic played professionally for KK Bosna Sarajevo in the Adriatic League and also featured in Bosnia’s Division 1 League during the 2024-25 season. Across both competitions, he appeared in 11 games and averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds for Sarajevo.

The 7-foot center becomes the second international player added to Arkansas’ squad this offseason, following Lithuanian talent Karim Rtail. Calipari has clearly been tapping into the Eastern European market again, as he did last year when he recruited Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic, though Ivisic has since transferred to Illinois.

Along with Ivisic, Arkansas have seen several players leave from last season’s roster, with Casmir Chavis, Boogie Fland and Melo Sanchez all moving on, while veterans Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo exhausted their eligibility, and Adou Thiero declared for the NBA Draft.

However, alongside Dzafic and Rtail, the Razorbacks have already brought in notable transfers like Nick Pringle from South Carolina and Malique Ewin from Florida State. They have also got five-star freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas coming in, along with four-star forward Isaiah Sealy.

Calipari is pulling pieces from everywhere to rebuild his team, and the roster now stands at 13 scholarship players ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Arkansas finished last season 22-14 overall, going 8-10 in SEC play. After missing the NCAA Tournament the previous year, it bounced back by beating Kansas and St John’s before falling to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas HC John Calipari addresses link to Knicks job

Off the court, Calipari recently addressed speculation linking him with the vacant New York Knicks coaching job after Tom Thibodeau’s departure. Speaking on “Golic and Golic,” he said:

"I’ve been at Arkansas one year. People are totally committed and committed to me, personally,” Calipari said. “I’m coaching at Arkansas, but they have a great organization, they got a terrific team. But it’s not for everybody, now.

"You guys know, coaching the Knicks is like coaching — there’s some college teams, I would say, not for everybody, and that one isn’t for everybody. But you have everything you need to win, and you have New York City. So, someone’s going to get a hell of a job.”

Calipari’s NBA experience includes stints with the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, making him a good candidate for the job.

