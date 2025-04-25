After securing a six-year contract extension from Clemson, Brad Brownell releases humble statement

On Friday, Brad Brownell signed a two-year contract extension with Clemson until the 2030-31 season. This is his second deal in two years, having extended until the 2028-29 campaign in July.

Brownell released a statement that reaffirmed his commitment to the program. Clemson writer Derrian Carter tweeted Brownell’s statement.

"I remain honored and grateful to have led this program for 15 years and for the opportunity to continue to coach and develop young people in both basketball and life at Clemson," Brownell said.

"I'm appreciative of the support from (athletic director) Graham Neff, President Jim Clements and our administration to continue to build upon our successes in basketball -- on and off the court. I'm proud of the continuity of my staff and the critical role they play in winning, player development and recruiting."

The coach has taken the Tigers to five NCAA Tournaments since his tenure began in 2010, including in the last two seasons.

However, while they reached the Elite Eight in 2024, Clemson failed to advance beyond the first round this year, raising its fans' eyebrows.

Brownell is already the program's winningest coach with a 292-196 record, and he has set the school record for overall wins in a season with a 27-7 mark in 2024-25. He also led the team to 18 ACC regular-season wins, which is the most in program history.

Brad Brownell to get $250,000 raise every year in new deal

The details of Brad Brownell’s new deal have been made public. It is reportedly worth $27.5 million, with an annual salary of $4 million in 2025-26, and $5 million by 2029-30.

He earned $3.5 million in 2024-25 and was on track for $3.75 million before the new deal.

However, with the new contract, he is set to get an increment of $250,000 annually for the next four years. It will max out at $5 million in 2029-30 and will stay at that amount for the 2030-31 season.

Interestingly, there is also a clause that allows him to transition into the role of special assistant to the athletic director if he chooses to step down. Should he go that route, he would still earn $250,000 annually for the rest of his contract.

