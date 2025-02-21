After surpassing Diana Taurasi, Paige Bueckers trails only Maya Moore for impressive UConn record

Paige Bueckers had a dominant display in Wednesday's encounter with the Seton Hall Pirates, and what she did in that game allowed her to surpass Diana Taurasi in one of UConn's all-time records.

In 27 minutes of action, Bueckers finished with a stat line of 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. She shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, en route to the No. 5 Huskies' 91-49 blowout victory over the Pirates.

This game allowed her to pass Taurasi for the ninth spot on the program's all-time scoring list. She did this despite having played fewer games than the UConn legend, who scored 2,156 points throughout her career.

Bueckers currently has 2,158 points in her collegiate career, trailing Kerry Bascom 19 points for the eighth spot as well as Nykesha Sales and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis by 20 points for the sixth spot.

In terms of points per game, she is averaging 19.5 points throughout her career. This leaves her second in that category for UConn, behind only Maya Moore's 19.7 points per game for the record average.

What's next for Paige Bueckers & UConn

Paige Bueckers has showcased high-level form for the UConn Huskies as one of the best players in women's college basketball.

This season, she is averaging 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals after 26 appearances. She has shooting splits of 52.9% overall, including 41% from downtown. In the month of February, she is averaging 17.2 ppg after six games.

Her efforts have helped UConn boast a 25-3 overall record, going 15-0 in Big East Play. They produce 81.3 points on 50.8% shooting from the field and 38.2% from three, blowing out opponents by a margin of 29 points per game.

Aside from Bueckers, Sarah Strong plays a key role in the team's success with numbers of 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Azzi Fudd puts up 13.1 points as the team's best three-point shooter with 55 triples made and counting, while Ashlynn Shade provides 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 Huskies prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Butler Bulldogs at the Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

