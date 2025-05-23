After visiting Kansas, NC State and more, Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams announces commitment

In an offseason that saw him enter the NBA Draft and consider various transfer portal suitors, talented Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams has reached a decision. Williams indicated that he has removed his name from the NBA Draft and announced (via social media) his commitment to the NC State Wolfpack and new coach Will Wade.

Williams drops the NBA and picks the Wolfpack

Regarded as one of the top players in the transfer portal, Williams is a multi-talented 6-foot-6 forward who was an All-Big 12 pick in both of his seasons at Texas Tech. Last year, Williams averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 34% from 3-point range last year, but is at 38% for his college career.

NC State's Turned-Over Roster

Signing Williams has to be the crowning achievement of a wild off-season. The Woflpack were in the Final Four in 2024, but then fell to 12-19 in 2024-25 with a senior-dominated roster. So ugly was the Wolfpack's season that coach Kevin Keatts was let go after the season.

NC State settled its coaching search on former LSU coach Will Wade. Wade was coming off a successful tenure at McNeese State. Wade was 50-9 at McNeese State, but had previously had a successful tenure at LSU which ended in stormy circumstances under the cloud of NCAA discipline.

Wade has had to construct an almost entirely new NC State roster on the fly, with Williams as the likely centerpiece of his first Wolfpack squad. Ten NC State players have hit the transfer portal, but Wade has added seven new signees.

Aside from Williams, some of the other NC State portal highlights include Houston forward Terrance Arceneaux and Michigan State guard Tre Holloman. Arcenaux was a key part of Houston's title game run, a defensive-minded guard who could be the trend-setter at that end of the floor while likely improving on his 6.5 points per game from Houston.

Holloman was an outstanding point guard for Tom Izzo's Spartans. Last season, he averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game while helping to lead the Spartans to the Elite Eight.

Wade has added a trio of signees from the high school ranks to this class. The most high profile is Matt Able, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Florida. 247sports ranks Able as the nation's No. 28 player in the national class and the sixth best shooting guard in the 2025 class.

Wade has done an amazing job putting together his roster, but with Williams, he's added a key player who can make hte Wolfpack an ACC contender immediately.

