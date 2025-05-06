After winning the NCAA championship, Todd Golden reportedly set to sign new long-term deal with Florida

Following Florida Gators’ NCAA championship victory, coach Todd Golden has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Gators. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, On3 announced the agreement, stating the report from college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Golden guided Florida to the national title last season after defeating Houston 65-63 in the title game on April 8. It was Florida's first national title since 2007.

“Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has agreed to a new 6-year contract through the 2031 season, Goodman Hoops reports💰,” the caption read.

Golden is said to have agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension following the Gators' impressive performance in the 2024-25 season. The new deal will run through March 2031.

Golden’s 2024-25 squad also claimed the SEC Tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in March Madness, before a dramatic victory over Houston in the championship game after overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit.

Golden was a former Saint Mary’s player and previously coached at Columbia, Auburn and San Francisco, where he made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. Under Todd Golden’s leadership, Florida finished with a record of 36-4 last season, taking his overall record to 76-33.

The 39-year-old Golden also became the youngest coach in over 40 years to win a national championship. Jim Valvano led NC State to a championship in 1983 at age 37.

Todd Golden opens up about contract extension after Florida’s championship win

Florida Gators coach Todd Golden spoke about being on the verge of signing a new contract extension that would keep him in Gainesville. After guiding the Gators to their third NCAA men’s basketball national championship, Golden confirmed that talks with athletic director Scott Stricklin were progressing well on April 12.

Speaking during the championship celebration, Golden expressed his desire to continue in his role with the Gators.

“Florida’s a place that we can win national championships, as we just proved,” Golden said on April 12. “We love being here. Scott and I have been talking a lot. I feel like we’re very close to putting something together that will keep the Goldens in Gainesville for quite a while.”

The Gators opened the 2024–25 campaign with 13 straight wins and closed with another 12-game streak. Last season, Golden signed a two-year extension that boosted his average annual salary to $4 million from $3.6 million for the year. He also reportedly earned $175,000 in bonuses for winning both the SEC Tournament and the national championship.

