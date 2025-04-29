"Agents have taken over college basketball": Anonymous Big Ten coach rips "unsustainable" transfer portal 

The college basketball spring transfer portal shut for new entries on Tuesday, and many criticized players who entered the portal for better NIL deals. According to reports, more than 2,300 men's players and 1,500 women's players entered the portal this offseason, reportedly record highs in both categories.

While several analysts and pundits have spoken about the issues of the NCAA's rules around players leaving teams, an anonymous Big Ten coach labeled the transfer portal "unsustainable," according to On3's Jamie Shaw.

“There is no way this can be sustainable,” the anonymous coach said to Shaw. “The biggest surprise for me is the money for sure. A player averages six points a game or is a 35-percent or above three-point shooter, and that can get you a million dollars.

"If I were an agent, I would tell my kid not to take threes after they got to a certain percentage. The agents have taken over college basketball.”

Some of the big-name players who entered the transfer portal this spring include PJ Haggerty, RJ Luis and Robert Wright.

Haggerty left Memphis in search of an NIL deal worth a reported $4 million, which he still hasn't found. Luis, on the other hand, has entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft. Wright transferred from Baylor to BYU after accepting a reported $3.5 million NIL offer.

In the women's section, MiLaysia Fulwiley announced on Friday that she committed to LSU after playing two years under Dawn Staley's South Carolina.

How many days was the 2025 college basketball spring portal open for?

The 2025 college basketball spring transfer portal opened on March 24 and closed for new entries on April 22. This year, the window was open for 30 days. The players who are still uncommitted will be available for recruitment.

Last year, the spring transfer portal was open for 45 days. The NCAA shortened the window this year to give teams more fluidity and stability in landing their targets before the recruitment period begins.

