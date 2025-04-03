In a shocking turn of events, USC Trojans starting guard Avery Howell has decided to enter the Transfer Portal following USC's defeat to UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

Howell was a five-star recruit for the Trojans in 2024, but after a single season, she has decided to leave South Carolina. However, she made her decision public with a heartfelt social media post, expressing her gratitude to everyone involved with the South Carolina program.

Many people were taken aback by Howell's decision to move on from USC. Some wanted her to reconsider, while others wished her well. One of the users among them was South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 recruit Agot Makeer and a fellow Canadian hooper.

"Proud of you Avery,' Makeer wrote on Howell's Instagram post.

Agot Makeer's comments on Avery Howell's post (Credit: avery howell via instagram)

A couple of days ago, Agot Makeer, who is considered one of the top prospects in women's basketball at the school level, decided to pledge her future to the Gamecocks. She became the No. 4 recruit in ESPN's class of 2025. Makeer selected the Gamecocks over UConn and Michigan State.

Avery Howell was a key piece for the USC in their journey to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament

Avery Howell was considered one of the highest-rated prospects coming out of high school last year. The young guard is flexible and has solid ball skills to thrive in multiple systems.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-Kansas State vs USC - Source: Imagn

She was heavily guarded in the Elite Eight clash against the UConn Huskies throughout the game and therefore could only manage to score nine points and four rebounds in her team's 78-64 defeat.

As a freshman, Howell had a decent season with USC, averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. She also shot a decent 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Overall, a big future lies ahead of the young guard but now it remains to be seen where she finally ends up for the next season.

