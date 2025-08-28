"Ain nun of that hate goin on here": Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders follows her brother Shedeur's footsteps & releases a diss track

Alabama A&amp;M guard Shelomi Sanders followed the footsteps of her brother and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders by releasing a seven-second diss track on TikTok on Monday.The video showed the 5-foot-6 senior player sending a message to her detractors, who tend to criticize the basketball player and the daughter of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.&quot;Ain nun of that hate goin on here find something safe to do 😂😂,&quot; the caption of Sanders' post on TikTok read.Then, Shelomi Sanders blurted out some lines to voice her displeasure with the people who had berated her in the past.&quot;Keep coming' on my page and talkin 'bout my family, Imma talk 'bout you and blog you,&quot; Sanders said in the post.View on TikTokIn May last year, Shedeur Sanders, who was then playing as a quarterback for the Buffaloes, released his first rap song, &quot;Perfect Timing.&quot; It drew harsh criticisms from sports and entertainment bloggers and sports fans on social media.Shelomi Sanders is set to have her second season at Alabama A&amp;M after playing a combined seven games at Jackson State and Colorado in her first two seasons. She hopes to have a breakout year this season in the hopes of playing on the next level just like her father, Deion, and brothers, Shilo and Shedeur.Alabama A&amp;M hopes to continue excellent 2024-25 season under second-year coach Dawn ThorntonThe Alabama A&amp;M Lady Bulldogs had a banner 2024-25 season in the first year of Dawn Thornton on the sidelines. After finishing 15-16 in the 2023-24 season, Alabama A&amp;M finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, going 14-4 in the regular season and 21-11 overall.The Lady Bulldogs were only a game behind eventual regular-season and SWAC tournament champions Southern in the team standings. They were invited to the Women's National Invitation Tournament but fell in the first round to Chattanooga.A brand-new season awaits Alabama A&amp;M, which is determined to win the SWAC women's basketball regular-season championship and possibly a ticket to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Last season's top scorer, Kaila Walker, will return along with fourth-best points-getter Kourtney Rittenberry.Aside from Walker and Rittenberry, Aniya Palmer, Shelomi Sanders, Moses Davenport and Crystianna Whitehead are set to return for the Lady Bulldogs, who also acquired promising freshmen recruits in Vanessa Wimberly and Sumayah McIntosh.They also splashed into the transfer portal and acquired quality players in Rakiyah Beal, Azayah Newson-Cole, Zaria Glover, Jaida Belton, Tre'Miyah Berry and Coriah Beck.Dawn Thornton's Alabama A&amp;M seeks to resume the success of last year by finishing at the top of the SWAC and possibly earning its first NCAA Division I Tournament berth in the 2025-26 season.