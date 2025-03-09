"Ain't my fault, Flau'jae Johnson ain't playing": LSU coach Kim Mulkey hilariously taunts star hooper as she heals from injury

LSU coach Kim Mulkey shockingly rested junior guard Flau'jae Johnson for the entire SEC Tournament run. Johnson has been struggling with battling shin inflammation and was designated as a game-time decision for the Feb. 16 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

While she played, her performance showed signs of struggle. Flau'jae Johnson pushed through for the next week, helping the Tigers win two more games. However, during the 88-85 overtime loss to No. 20 Alabama, it was evident that Johnson was struggling, as she only had six points. She has been out since then.

On Saturday, LSU coach Kim Mulkey poked fun at Flau'jae Johnson. During practice, the guard's song, "Ain't My Fault," was playing in the speakers, and Mulkey decided to put her own spin on it as she rapped:

"Ain't my fault, Flau'jae Johnson ain't playing. It ain't my fault."

Johnson shared the video on Snapchat, which a fan reposted on Instagram with the caption:

"Coach Mulkey is too funny 😂😂😂😂"

Kim Mulkey explained her decision to rest Flau'jae Johnson for a long stretch

Flau'jae Johnson is LSU's leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 46.5% from the floor.

With the guard struggling for a while, coach Kim Mulkey made the choice to rest for now as the Tigers hope for a better March Madness run. They finished in the Elite Eight last season.

"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."

Mulkey admitted that she knew the risk of going into the SEC Tournament without her best player, but she was willing to take it.

"I feel like no matter what happens there, we’ve earned the right to host here," Mulkey said. "Whether we’re a two seed, three seed, or four seed, the most important thing is to get her healthy before the NCAA Tournament begins. Rest is the best thing for it. I have a lot of confidence that she’ll be ready to go.

"I don’t feel like anything we do in the conference tournament, even if we lost both games, will affect us hosting here. We have a great body of work, and Flau’jae will be back."

After the quarterfinal win over Florida on Friday, the LSU Tigers lost 56-49 to No. 1 Texas on Saturday. They now shift their focus to the NCAA Tournament.

