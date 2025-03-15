"Ain't worried about the respect": LSU's $1,500,000 NIL-worth star drops blunt response to SEC Player of the Year snub

LSU's trio of Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams were recognized for their performances this season in the Southeastern Conference women's basketball awards. All three players earned All-SEC First Team honors.

However, Johnson was left off the list of defensive award winners.

Johnson, who holds a NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3), addressed the situation on her YouTube channel "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" on Friday.

"Do I feel like my teammates are getting the respect they deserve nationally? We ain’t getting the respect we deserve conference-ly," Johnson said. ... "The SEC Player of the Year is obviously insanity, and I wasn’t on any defensive teams. I feel like I play pretty good defense, but I guess I gotta get better." (28:25)

Johnson made it clear that she's not focused on individual accolades.

"In my freshman year, all I wanted to do was be on the first team SEC and now I don’t really care," she said. "It’s an honor, don’t get me wrong, but I am not wrapped up in that. I am so wrapped up in trying to win. I ain’t really worried about the respect naturally because you know it is what it is, but I do see that we all are the top 5 finalists for some award."

Flau'jae Johnson leading from the front for LSU

Flau'jae Johnson has elevated her game, averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game, a four-point jump from last season, and has been a key player for LSU this season.

After finishing last year with three consecutive 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, she started this year with five 20-point games in LSU's first six matchups and has recorded 15 games with 20 or more points this season.

Johnson's well-rounded game extends beyond scoring. She's averaging 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Johnson is frequently tasked with guarding the opposition's top perimeter player. In LSU's victory over Mississippi State, she tied her career-high with four blocks.

Johnson has recorded five double-doubles this season and is one of only three LSU players in the last 25 years to have multiple games with 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single season.

