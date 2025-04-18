Mega-recruit AJ Dybantsa chooses his go-to move from Kevin Durant’s signature plays: “I do all three”

In a recent video story from the NBA's Air Time series, top prospect AJ Dybantsa watched some video with USA Basketball coach Stephen Silas. The two reviewed some game tape of NBA legend Kevin Durant, whose length and athleticism make him a natural role model for Dybanta. The top-ranked recruit who has signed with BYU discussed his own game and its basis with Durant.

Ad

As Silas and Dybantsa reviewed a series of three epic Durant moves, the USA coach then asked the all important question. Which move is the go-to move for Dybantsa's game? His answer was revealing.

Dybantsa's bag of Durant moves running over

"I do all three. I say I do a lot of hesi-crosses, because I live in transition. I do a lot of hesi-crosses, a lot of hesi-in-and-outs. But when I'm feeling it, I get to my hesi-pull. I think that's one of my go-to moves. I like hesi-pulls out of a three."-- AJ Dybantsa.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dybantsa's game

The universal top player in the 2025 college recruiting class, Dybantsa hails from Massachusettts. The 6-foot-9 forward gradually moved west in his high school career, finishing up at Utah Prep. Dybantsa was originally within the 2026 class, but reclassified up a year in order to expedite his basketball development.

As the top recruit, Dybantsa's recruitment was doubtlessly a significant NIL experience. A surprising surge by BYU enabled the Cougars to ink Dybantsa for the upcoming season. Dybantsa's length and athleticism are praised as difference makers. The comparisons to Kevin Durant had begun to surface long before he made his college choice.

Ad

Durant as the role model

Durant was playing his role season of college basketball at the University of Texas when Dybantsa was born. Himself a massive recruit, Durant chose Rick Barnes and the Longhorns despite hailing from the Washington, D.C. area.

Durant wasn't quite the top dog that Dysbanta was as a high school recruit. Massive center Greg Oden was arguably a bigger prospect. Funny enough, after Durant was the National College Player of the Year, he was chosen second in the NBA Draft behind Oden.

Ad

But while Oden's pro career was a catalog of injuries, Durant exploded into a professional icon. A 15-time NBA All-Star and six-time All-NBA First Team pick, Durant is still active and still among the most popular players in the NBA.

Durant is noted for a variety of hesitation moves, which are the ones referenced by Dybantsa in his video review. For the 6-foot-10 Durant, a driving, shooting, and passing threat, using hesitation to freeze defenders has allowed him to exploit any weaknesses. It's a path his young follower is obviously planning to put into play in college basketball and the NBA.

What do you think of Dybantsa's comments and his links with KD? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here