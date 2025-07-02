AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat & Caleb Holt react to Brandon McCoy Jr.'s smooth dunk at the U19 World Cup

AJ Dybantsa and others were hyped after Brandon McCoy Jr. scored a two-handed slam over a Cameroon player during Team USA’s 129-70 win on Tuesday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ad

The high school senior did not feature in the first half of the game, but when he came on, he turned in a strong performance, with the particular dunk helping Team USA extend their lead to 116-67 with 4:10 left in the game. McCoy finished the game with seven points, two assists and two rebounds.

On Tuesday, “Next Gen Hoops” posted the eye-catching slam dunk on Instagram along with the caption:

“HANG THIS IN THE LOUVRE 🖼️ @g0beezy #FIBAU19.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Some of his Team USA teammates were in the comments to hype up the dunk.

Incoming top prospect and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa wrote:

“broooo”

Arizona commit, power forward Koa Peat wrote:

“Yupppp."

Prolific Prep hooper Caleb Holt wrote:

“Oh my gosh.”

Image Credit: IG/@nextgenhoops

The win saw Team USA cap off a dominant group stage, going 3-0 into the knockout stage after picking up victories over Australia and France in their opening two games.

Ad

The trio also made their mark in the triumph over Cameroon, with Dybantsa producing 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Peat scored 15 points, six rebounds and provided two assists.

Holt produced the second-most points for the team, making 18 points, while also contributing eight rebounds and two assists. Mikel Brown Jr. scored the most points in the game (24) alongside two rebounds and eight assists.

Team USA will face Jordan in the Round of 16 as they attempt to maintain their supremacy and return to champion status, which they last did in 2021.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa looking to win third FIBA gold medal

The BYU freshman is no stranger to the international scene, having previously reached the pinnacle twice in the past. AJ Dybantsa won a gold medal with the U16 and U17 teams in the past and is looking to do so again with the U19 this year.

Dybantsa laid down a marker in the group stage of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here