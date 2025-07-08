AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and others react as 5-star recruit Caleb Holt poses with the FIBA U19 World Cup trophy

Five-star recruit Caleb Holt helped Team USA lift the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. After the big win, he shared a celebratory photo with the trophy on social media. Among those who reacted were teammates AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and others.
Holt and the team won the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday, defeating Germany 109-76 to secure the USA’s ninth title in this event. The forward produced eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 15 minutes, taking his tournament average to 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games.
On Tuesday. Holt posted a series of snaps where he was in action and with the trophy.
“Did it for the love, never chased the fame, CHOLT locked in, gold in the frame. Three by eighteen, that’s not a trend, That’s hard work with a winner’s end.🏅💯#LLTROB,” he captioned the post.
His teammates were in the comments.
“Caption,” Dybantsa wrote.
“Holtttt🤞🏾🤞🏾,” Morez Johnson Jr., who scored the most points for the team (15) in the final, wrote.
“Twin,” Brandon McCoy wrote.
“C hollttt,” Peat wrote.
“Caption hardddd,” Nikolas Khamenia commented.
Holt is no stranger to success on the international stage. He won the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and also won gold with the U17 team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.
The forward, who is expected to enter college in 2026, is rated top 10 nationally in the class of 2026. He was named Alabama Mr. Basketball in 2024, before transferring to Grayson High School in 2024 and Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for his senior season.
He is currently the top player in Florida and the No. 2 shooting guard.
Caleb Holt led the team before the gold medal game
Caleb Holt contributed eight points in the final, but he played the biggest role in taking the team to the gold medal game. The forward led the USA by 20 points in their 120-64 win over New Zealand in the semifinal.
The rising star made four of his six 3-point attempts, while he made all four attempts from within the arc. In that game, he also contributed seven rebounds and four of the 11 steals that the team had, as they forced 21 turnovers.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here