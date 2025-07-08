AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and others react as 5-star recruit Caleb Holt poses with the FIBA U19 World Cup trophy

Five-star recruit Caleb Holt helped Team USA lift the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. After the big win, he shared a celebratory photo with the trophy on social media. Among those who reacted were teammates AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and others.

Ad

Holt and the team won the FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday, defeating Germany 109-76 to secure the USA’s ninth title in this event. The forward produced eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 15 minutes, taking his tournament average to 10.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games.

On Tuesday. Holt posted a series of snaps where he was in action and with the trophy.

“Did it for the love, never chased the fame, CHOLT locked in, gold in the frame. Three by eighteen, that’s not a trend, That’s hard work with a winner’s end.🏅💯#LLTROB,” he captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

His teammates were in the comments.

“Caption,” Dybantsa wrote.

“Holtttt🤞🏾🤞🏾,” Morez Johnson Jr., who scored the most points for the team (15) in the final, wrote.

“Twin,” Brandon McCoy wrote.

“C hollttt,” Peat wrote.

“Caption hardddd,” Nikolas Khamenia commented.

Image Credit: IG/@iamcalebholt

Holt is no stranger to success on the international stage. He won the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and also won gold with the U17 team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.

Ad

The forward, who is expected to enter college in 2026, is rated top 10 nationally in the class of 2026. He was named Alabama Mr. Basketball in 2024, before transferring to Grayson High School in 2024 and Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for his senior season.

He is currently the top player in Florida and the No. 2 shooting guard.

Caleb Holt led the team before the gold medal game

Caleb Holt contributed eight points in the final, but he played the biggest role in taking the team to the gold medal game. The forward led the USA by 20 points in their 120-64 win over New Zealand in the semifinal.

The rising star made four of his six 3-point attempts, while he made all four attempts from within the arc. In that game, he also contributed seven rebounds and four of the 11 steals that the team had, as they forced 21 turnovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here